Kate Beckinsale, 47, Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Goody Grace, 23, Shortly After Publicly Declaring Love

Kate Beckinsale, 47, and her singer boyfriend Goody Grace are believed to have split, just three months after they publicly declared their love for each other on Instagram, according to The Sun.

The actor began dating Grace in January, with the pair first spotted out together in April, the publication noted. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Grace shacked up with Beckinsale at her Los Angeles, California, home — a living arrangement that lasted six months. In June, the couple publicly declared their love for each other via Instagram comments.

When Goody posted a photo to the social media channel to mark turning 23, Beckinsale commented with some revealing words.

“Happy birthday I love you,” she wrote.

“I love you,” he replied.

However, the loved up pair are now believed to have gone their separate ways, according to the source, with Goody returning to live in his native Canada, and Beckinsale having unfollowed her former beau on Instagram. According to the news outlet, the stunning actor has also deleted a gushing birthday tribute she posted to the social media platform in June to celebrate her then-boyfriend’s birthday. However, Goody is still believed to be following his ex-girlfriend.

As the publication underlined, Beckinsale’s love life has been relatively turbulent since she split from her husband Len Wiseman, 47, in 2015 after an 11-year marriage. In November 2018, the newspaper published snaps of her making out with British comedian Jack Whitehall, 32, at a London karaoke bar, before the pair headed off to a hotel together. A few months later, in January 2019, Beckinsale turned heads when she began dating Ariana Grande’s ex-fiance Pete Davidson, 26 — a Saturday Night Live cast member — in a short lived fling that ended in April 2019. Kate also has a 21-year-old daughter, Lily, from her high-profile relationship with actor Michael Sheen.

The publication noted that Beckinsale recently hit out at those who judge women for dating younger men, and revealed that this type of criticism “can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute.”

“If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited,” she said, according to the outlet. “It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all.”

Beckinsale highlighted the double standards in how men and women are judged as they age, as she noted that men can do “whatever they like,” while women are constantly questioned about their decisions in relation to parenthood, or judged for the number of relationships they have had.