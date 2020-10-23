Steve Harvey’s Daughter Lori Slays In Plunging Black Bathing Suit On A Yacht

Lori's photos were snapped in Miami.

Lori Harvey documented her recent trip to Miami, Florida, and it looked like she was having the time of her life. In addition to partying with friends on a yacht, Steve Harvey’s daughter served up some seriously hot looks for her over 2.3 million followers, one of which included a plunging black bathing suit.

In the racy snaps, Lori is seen sporting the barely-there swimwear, which wrapped around her neck and exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her sideboob in the process. The garment barely covered her abundant cleavage as it gave fans a glimpse at her flat tummy and killer abs.

Lori added a black and white wrap around her petite waist. The skirt was cut high in the middle and showed off her long, lean legs.

Lori’s accessories appeared to be as glam as the rest of her style. She slayed the look in a pair of sunglasses, and some strappy heels. She also added bracelets on both of her wrists.

In the first photo, Lori sat on the railing of the yacht as she placed one hand behind her for balance and the other near her face. The stunning ocean and a gorgeous view of the shore could be seen behind her.

In the other slides, the model is seen having fun with her friends as they celebrated with a cake and sported a revealing multi-colored dress. In another shot, she opted for a strapless black bikini as she soaked up some sun. She wore her long, dark hair pulled back off her neck in all of the pics.

Lori’s followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the sexy snaps, clicking the like button more than 183,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was published to her account. Her fans also swarmed the comments section with nearly 700 remarks.

“Always looking fabulous,” one follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” declared another.

“Yesss ma’am you better serveee,” a third user quipped.

“My spirit animal,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her killer curves in revealing ensembles. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight dresses in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a scanty bikini for a jaw-dropping mirror selfie. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 279,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.