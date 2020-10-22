Lisa Rinna’s Daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Rocks String Bikini & Poses For Boyfriend During Grecian Getaway

Delilah revealed that her boyfriend surprised her with a trip to Greece.

Delilah Belle Hamlin bragged about her boyfriend after he played the role of the 22-year-old model’s photographer during a romantic getaway in Greece.

Delilah, whose parents are The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Clash of the Titans actor Harry Hamlin, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off some of her beau’s work. She’s currently dating Eyal Booker, a 25-year-old British model who has appeared on the reality series Love Island.

Delilah revealed that Eyal recently surprised her with a trip to Santorini Island in Greece, which is where she was photographed lounging on the edge of a small shaded pool. She rested her head and left shoulder against a concrete column, and she propped herself up on her left forearm. She was lying on her side so that she could face the camera. Her long, bronze legs were crossed, and her left hip jutted upward to accentuate the dip down to her slim waist.

Delilah was clad in a dreamy sky blue string bikini that featured a cloudlike print. She wore the top’s sliding triangle cups pulled wide apart to display her sun-kissed décolletage, which was marked by pale tan lines. The string sides of her adjustable bottoms were arranged so that they sat high on her slender hips, emphasizing her lissome body’s curves. Meanwhile, the garment’s front plunged down well below her navel. She tagged the swimsuit’s designer as Luxsea Swimwear.

The model accessorized with multiple pieces of jewelry. She wore a chunky gold chain bracelet on her right wrist, along with a second piece that boasted big multicolored beads shaped like hearts. On her other wrist, she rocked a neon green braided bracelet that was the exact same color as her fingernail polish. She also had on a few rings and a gold nameplate necklace. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses that had yellow rectangular lenses and clear frames. Delilah’s blond hair was styled with a soft wave.

There was a window behind her, and the dark reflective surface revealed that her bikini had a thong back. It also gave her followers a glimpse of her curly-haired photographer, who was shirtless and leaning against a column between two arches. The main differences between Delilah’s two photos were that she had an arm raised up in the second shot, and she was scrunching her plump pout to the side.

Delilah’s famous mother was one of the scores of people who commented on her Instagram post.

“Living her best life ever,” Lisa wrote, adding a string of blue heart emoji.

“The picture takes itself when you look like you. I love you,” Eyal added.

“If my future bf doesn’t do this then I don’t want him,” read a message from a fan.

“You are sunshine Delilah! Enjoy every part of this time of your life. True beauty,” a fourth person commented.