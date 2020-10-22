Kelly Gale Shows Off Her Soaking Wet Body In A Strapless Yellow Bikini

Kelly posed in front of an unusual wall.

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday by allowing them to feast their eyes on an incredible shot that was taken after she got completely drenched.

Kelly, 24, was clad in a strapless bright yellow bikini. The swimsuit’s vivid color looked striking against her smooth bronze skin. The clingy two-piece included a small bandeau top that perfectly fit her curvy chest, allowing no spillage to bulge over its straight neckline. The garment left a good portion of her round upper bust bare. The top had seams down the sides and a back that tapered in so that it was significantly slimmer than the front.

Kelly posed in profile, so fans only got to see a side view of her bathing suit. Her bottoms had slim side bands that circled her shapely hips before dipping down to meet the garment’s thin-cut front panel. The back appeared to be a thong, and the upper curve of the model’s peachy derriere was on display. Her left hand was positioned down and back a bit, so it covered up the lower part of her posterior’s silhouette.

Kelly’s bikini was an ideal choice to showcase her toned physique, and her decision to stand to the side highlighted her stomach’s enviable flat shape, as well as her defined oblique muscles. Her body was covered with glistening water droplets, and one rivulet even streamed down her leg. Her raven-colored hair was also soaking wet. She had pushed her dark waves back, but one small tendril snaked across her gorgeous face.

Kelly’s only visible accessory was a single diamond solitaire earring, which gleamed as she turned her head toward the camera. She parted her pouty lips in a provocative manner and gazed directly at its lens. The light caught her brown eyes in a way that made them look golden and bright.

She arched her back, slightly popped her lithe left thigh forward, and placed her hand on the wall beside her. It was a rich forest green color, and it was covered with shiny tiles that were curved and arranged in a way that made them resemble bamboo stalks.

In her caption, Kelly wished her followers “a great day,” and it seemed as though her photo brightened up many of her admirers’ evenings, afternoons, and mornings.

“By looking at you all my days are great,” read one message in the comments section of her post.

“You made my day,” another devotee added.

“It just got a lot better seeing you in a wet bikini,” a third fan commented.

“This pic, it’s like she was carved out of marble,” a fourth admirer wrote.

