Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tight Charcoal Pants While Rocking Sexy Pigtail Braids

Anna Nystrom returned to Instagram by sharing a sizzling shot that captured her in a curve-hugging outfit. The post was added to her page on October 21, breaking the model’s three-day absence from the photo-sharing platform.

The image captured Anna with her backside facing the camera. A geotag in the post revealed that she was in Sweden, where several of her photos have been snapped. She stood in the center of the frame and enjoyed a walk in nature. Anna put one foot in front of the other, extending her right arm forward while the other fell at her back. She cocked her head to the side and looked forward as her adorable pooch trailed right behind her.

Anna looked cozy yet sexy in an outfit that was suitable for cooler temperatures. On her upper-half, the model sported an oversized gray sweater with a turtleneck top. The garment was baggy on her slender arms its long sleeves covered a portion of her hands. The back of the garment was bunched up around her derriere, allowing Anna to show off one of her most attractive features.

The bottom of her outfit was much hotter. Anna sported a pair of tight, charcoal pants that clung tightly to her shapely thighs. The back pockets were wide and helped draw further attention to her peachy posterior. She added a pair of tall, black boots that hit a few inches below her knee. The back of the footwear zipped, adding another sexy element to the ensemble.

Anna styled her platinum blond locks with a middle part and wore a set of tight, pigtail braids that trailed down her back. In the caption of the update, she shared with fans that she was enjoying a “mini-break” from social media, and she “spent the days with my favorite people, the best little dog, nature and awesome workouts.”

The post has been getting plenty of attention from Anna’s legion of 8.4 million fans. As of this writing, the update has garnered over 10,000 likes and 71 comments in a matter of minutes. Most Instagrammers were quick to applaud Anna’s fit figure while a few more praised her for taking a mental break from Instagram.

“You look lovely today @annanystrom, have a nice day sweetheart!” one follower gushed, adding a string of different colored hearts to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful photo and well done for taking a break. I think it is good for everyone to do that,” a second fan wrote.

“Oh my God my heart hurts, what is the beautiful,” another added.

“That butt of yours is fabulous,” a fourth commented.