Brit Manuela Smolders In A Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini

Brit Manuela is slaying Instagram in yet another skimpy bikini. The model returned to her page on Wednesday to debut a smoking-hot new swimwear look that has already been flooded with praise from her 1.2 million followers.

The 26-year-old radiated beauty as she showed off her bronzed physique in a leopard-print two-piece from SheIn that did way more showing than covering up. The look included a triangle-style top with a wide scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of the fitness trainer’s ample cleavage. It had flirty ruffles along the hems of its tiny cups, which were knotted together with an extra-long set of ties in the middle of her chest. The piece also featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased the social media star’s toned arms and shoulders.

Brit’s bikini bottoms were equally as sexy. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that offered a good look at the model’s curvy hips and shapely thighs. It also had a thin, v-style waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, partially framing her flat tummy and chiseled abs. Its strings were tied in dainty bows on either side of her body, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame.

The post contained both a photo and video of Brit rocking the swimsuit outside on a beautiful day. She sat on the bottom stair of a wooden deck, stretching her sculpted legs out in front of her as she leaned back in an alluring pose.

The next slide was a short video clip that captured Brit in the same position, though the camera was slightly zoomed in on her taut midsection. She ran her hands through her long, luscious locks, and then lifted her head up to shoot the lens a sultry gaze.

Unsurprisingly, Brit’s latest Instagram appearance proved to be a major hit with her 1.2 million followers. Over 20,000 of them have clicked the like button within the upload’s first hour of going live, while an additional 272 ventured to the comments section to show the model some love.

“You look so good,” one person wrote.

“Omg you’re unreal,” quipped another fan.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” a third follower gushed.

“Breathtaking & irresistible as always goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Though summer is long gone, Brit has still been getting plenty of bikini time in recent weeks. On Monday, she steamed up her page with another beachside look — a tiny tie-dye two-piece that left her booty completely exposed. Fans were equally as impressed by the influencer, awarding the snaps over 52,000 likes to date.