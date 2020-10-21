‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Her Stunning Figure In Tight Black Pants

Sports Illustrated’s “curviest model” Hunter McGrady flaunted her stunning figure in a pair of tight black pants in a new Instagram share. She shared the photo as a way to promote a new series of pieces for her clothing line titled All Worthy, available on QVC. The gorgeous blond posted the photo to the delight of her 700,000 followers, who have hit the like button over 9,000 times thus far.

Hunter stood in what appeared to be a walk-in closet. The luxe area featured a myriad fashion choices for the model-turned-clothing designer. She pointed her cellphone camera at a full-length mirror to take the snap.

She wore a pair of tight black leggings that clung to her thighs and calves and eventually fell to a snug fit at the ankles. She paired them with fashionable pointy-toed ankle-length boots. A glorious cropped faux fur jacket was added to the ensemble. The pic was a way to share with her fans that new items were available for purchase from her line.

Hunter rested her right hand on one of the shelves and jutted her left hip to the side as she stared directly into the mirror with a sultry look on her face.

Hunter stood in the open concept room that featured light-wooden floors, which were polished to a high-gloss shine. The room was painted a stark white. It featured lots of open shelving that lined the entire length of the area where Hunter’s clothing could be seen. Rolling racks containing jackets and other items were visible. Recessed lighting opened up the area. A white ceiling fan finished the clean look of the dressing room. Two large windows were seen behind Hunter, with what appeared to be a privacy sheeting atop them. Underneath them was a built-in cabinet with two doors for even more storage.

Followers of the blond stunner fell in love with her look and shared their remarks in the photo’s comments section.

“OMG, that closet!” wrote one follower.

“This whole look is breathtaking, so pretty! Thank you for showing that we full-figured gals can still stun and show up and that don’t have to wear clothing that makes us look older than our years,” exclaimed a second fan.

“That beautiful face and eyes. love this outfit, it is STUNNING,” remarked a third Instagram user who followed up their comment with heart eyes and fire emoji.

“I absolutely love this line! It’s made for real women who want to feel and look amazing,” penned a fourth fan.