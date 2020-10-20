Kylie Jenner Steps Out In A Curve-Hugging Orange Leather Dress In Beverly Hills

Kylie was head to lunch in the sexy outfit.

Kylie Jenner stepped out in a Beverly Hills, California this week, and she looked hot enough to stop traffic in a racy orange leather dress.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie, 23, hit the town in her tan Mercedes G-Wagon. When she stepped out the paparazzi caught her looking like a total smokeshow in an autumnal pumpkin-colored mini dress. The garment featured a ruched skirt and long sleeves. The top clung tightly to her ample bust and boasted a v-neck that showed a bit of skin on her chest.

The frock wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and clung to her round booty and curvy hips, accentuating her hourglass figure. Her lean legs were also on full display in the snaps.

Kylie’s jazzed up her glam look with gold jewelry. She sported a pair of dangling earrings and rings on her fingers. She carried a tiny beige purse that was barely bigger than her own hand, and opted for silver stilettoes that laced high up her ankle and elongated her stems. She added some light pink polish on her incredible long fingernails.

It was if Kylie was expecting to see photographers as she stepped out of the car looking like a million bucks. Her outfit on point and her made up face looking flawless. She arrived at her destination alone, but was said to be headed to lunch.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous strands that hung down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Kylie’s curve-hugging dress was a perfect choice for the fall day. The color complemented her glowing skin as the sunlight beamed down on her. She walked down the street with one foot in front of the other as she strutted her stuff in front of the cameras. In the background of the shots, plenty of lush green trees could be seen.

Fans who follow the reality star on social media know that she is no stranger to showing off her incredible physique in racy ensembles. The makeup mogul is often seen rocking tight dresses, sexy lingerie, and scanty bathing suits in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed on her knees in a strapless floral bikini as she bathed in the sunlight while enjoying the changing of the seasons. That post has raked in more than 12 million likes and over 55,000 comments to date.