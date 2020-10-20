Lady Gaga Shows Off Tattoo-Inspired Face Art To Promote Liquid Eyeliner In New IG Pic

Lady Gaga showed off tattoo-inspired face art to promote her liquid eyeliner in a new Instagram photograph. The stunning visual was created by Gaga’s makeup artist Sarah Tanno-Stewart and was inspired by the artwork on Sarah’s hands and arms.

The close-up pic displayed Gaga’s face, from the top of her head to just underneath her chin. Her platinum blond tresses were worn parted in the middle and blown out pin-straight. The singer and songwriter’s dark roots were seen at the top of the photo, her eyes and lips framed by this flattering hairstyle.

Gaga promoted her makeup line for Haus labs in the caption of the image. The fine tip of the product gave Sarah the freedom to draw with wild abandon on the Oscar-winner’s face creating a stunning visual image for fans and creating a blank canvas for the designs drawn atop it. On her forehead, a sweep of lines was visible that were accented with stars, scrolls, and dots. At the place where her hairline ended, the shape of a leaf was seen with lines filled in to create a dimensional look. Above her thick, dark eyebrows, a series of dashes and dotes were drawn.

At the edges of her eyeliner, arrows were created in the creases of her eyes. Under her peepers, black horizontal lines were crafted that twisted and turns into scrollwork that trailed down her cheekbones. Other assorted designs were created close to the bridge of her nose.

Gaga’s lush red lips were lined with the black makeup tool as well.

She wore long, fake nails that were painted a dark, silvery-gray color on the fingers of both hands. Three large rings were seen as they decorated her fingers. Two were thick, gold bands while the other appeared to have a green hue and featured a large stone.

Fans of the musician and actress adored this dramatic look.

“You are the goddess of the world I love you so much,” claimed one fan.

“One should either be a work of art or wear a work of art,” Oscar Wilde. Some people can do both,” wrote a second follower.

“The most beautiful woman in the whole world and I can call her my Idol,” exclaimed a third Instagram user in the comments section of the post.

“I love this too. I would like to try something like this for a night out. I wonder how you get all that eyeliner off tho?” queried the fourth fan.