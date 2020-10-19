Antje Utgaard Flaunts Killer Curves In A White Bikini In Los Angeles

Antje Utgaard took to Instagram on Monday, October 19, to share another snap where she was clad in a bikini. The new share quickly earned the attention of her 1.8 million fans.

The photo featured the model enjoying a sunbathing session in Los Angeles, California. Antje posed on a white cushioned lounger that was situated in front of a wall of greenery. It looked like a great day to soak up some rays, and plenty of sunshine draped over her figure, illuminating her bombshell curves. She posed with her body turned in profile, looking over her shoulder with an alluring stare and her lips slightly parted. She arched her back and popped her booty out for the sultry pose.

Antje sizzled in a bright white bikini that complemented her bronze complexion. On her upper half, only a small piece of her suit was visible because of the way that she was positioned, but she still teased a peek of her sideboob. The swimsuit had a gold strap in the back, resting a few inches below her shoulder blades and leaving her bronzed skin on display.

She added a pair of bottoms that were even racier than her top. They had ruched fabric that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s strict guidelines, while the cheeky cut showed off her pert derriere and highlighted her shapely thighs. Like the top, the bottoms had a set of thick gold straps that stretched tightly over her hips. She went barefoot for the photo op, and in the caption, she pointed out that her feet were dirty.

The model slicked back her long blond tresses in a high ponytail, and they fell down her back. She added several earrings to her ensemble, providing more than enough bling for the skimpy look.

The post has been attracting a ton of attention from Antje’s adoring audience. Within a few hours of the update going live, it has accrued over 13,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Many fans asked where she purchased her bikini while several others applauded her fit figure.

“Perfect sexy figure. Where did you get that set?” one follower asked, adding a string of heart and flame emoji.

“Looking at those eyes, your mind is too hot,” a second fan chimed in.

“Your feet is just gorgeous beautiful so is your face,” a third social media user wrote, referencing the model’s caption.

“Still looking so gorgeous and amazing though,” one more gushed, with a few heart-eye emoji at the end.

Last week, Anje pushed the envelope even further when she rocked lingerie and posed next to a horse in a sizzling Instagram share.