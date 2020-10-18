Christina Aguilera Sips Wine In A Satin Robe & Sways Her Hips While Walking Up Stairs

Christina gave her Instagram followers a look at how she was spending her Saturday night.

Christina Aguilera stunned her Instagram followers on Saturday night when she showed off her glamorous and sultry take on casual weekend wear. The singer’s evening ensemble also included unusual headwear.

Christina, 39, shared a black-and-white video in which she appeared to be ready to spend a relaxing night in. She wore a satin wrap robe with long sleeves and a belted waist. The luxurious garment had wide cuffs on the sleeves and lapels on the front. The “Beautiful” hitmaker also wore a dark cowboy hat. It featured square patches on the brim and crown that both had the name of designer Bobby Abley printed on them. The letters “OR” took up a lot of space on the front of the hat, while an “LA” applique adorned the back of the brim. The letters all featured an Old English font. A leather hatband with small silver conchos circled the crown.

Christina wore her platinum blond mane down, and her tresses looked slightly crimped. She was filmed standing at the foot of a narrow staircase. The stairs were covered with a runner that featured a geometric pattern with triangles and stripes. The “Not Myself Tonight” singer had a large glass of wine in one hand, and she looked like she was feeling herself as she lifted it up to her plump lips to take a sip. While she was enjoying her drink, she gave the camera a flirty little wink.

The video cut to a shot of Christina from behind as she ascended the staircase. She seductively swayed her hips, and the way her glossy robe caught the light drew attention to her voluptuous derriere. After taking a few steps up the stairs, she glanced back at the camera.

The music Christina played over her clip added to its mischievous vibe, and the song was also perfect for the spooky season. She identified the tune as one of her own, “Haunted Heart” from the soundtrack for the 2019 animated movie The Addams Family.

Christina’s Instagram followers went wild over her video, and more than a few of them used a wine glass emoji to toast her in the comments section. They also suggested that she looked ready for All Hallows’ Eve.

“I’ll have fries with that shake,” read one message.

“Can I be the stairs,” another fan commented.

“OMG look it’s the QUEEN of Halloween,” declared a third admirer.

“Halloween is coming and Xtina is readyyy,” wrote a fourth commenter.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Christina also wowed her fans with a weekend look last Sunday when she shared a photo of herself rocking a black bodycon dress.