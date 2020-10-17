Vivi Castrillon Looks Devilishly Good Wearing Lacy, Black Lingerie In Spicy Instagram Share

Model and Miss Playboy TV Latin America Viviana Castrillon appeared to be fully prepared for the spooky season in her most recent Instagram update. The post, which appeared on her popular feed on Saturday, October 17, included multiple sexy snapshots featuring the 33-year-old in a lacy, black bra and panties set with ultra-thin straps and scant cups that struggled to contain her seductive assets.

The social media star also leaned heavily into the Halloween theme in the shots by accessorizing with devil horns, a bowtie and a triangular-tipped tail.

Castrillon revealed that she had put the costume together for a party in the accompanying caption. She also appealed to her fans for their opinions on the look, prompting a bevy of positive replies and public declarations of affection from her adoring masses in the post’s comments section.

“Pure perfection and pure sensuality, my Vivi,” wrote one fan in Spanish, as translated by Google.

“Oh my goodness V!!” exclaimed a second commenter. “Are you wearing that for real?”

“So beautiful in every way!” gushed another admirer. “Thank you for your posts.”

“Wow! What a beautiful silhouette of my Viviana. God bless her,” read another translated comment.

The opening slide of Castrillon’s sultry spread was a selfie taken by the model from an elevated angle. With her right arm extended to operate her device, the Medellin, Colombia native clutched her red novelty tail with her off hand in an impish manner. Meanwhile, she emphasized her sinuous figure by notching her hip to one side while shifting her upper body in the opposite direction.

With her lips slightly parted, Castrillon peered directly into her camera’s lens with a seductive expression on her face and her crimson devil horns and bowtie glinting in the light. She further teased her 3.8 million followers on Instagram with an ample showing her caramel-hued skin, as her lacy lingerie only managed to cover her most intimate areas.

The second shot of Castrillon’s provocative pictorial found the camera out of the model’s hands and capturing her likeness from a marginally wider angle. This picture showed her pulling her tail around her taut posterior and holding it out to her left. As she did so, she titled her head in the same direction while gingerly caressing her delicate neck on the opposite side. As with the first picture, her gym-honed abs, tight thighs and perky bust owned the frame.

Castrillon’s update generated a significant level of interest among her fans and followers, racking up almost 7,000 likes in its first hour online.

