Anna Nystrom Sizzles In A Pleather Miniskirt And Sexy Top For Latest Instagram Update

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.4 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a bold outfit that showed a serious amount of skin. The photo was taken in Stockholm, Sweden, as the geotag indicated, although Anna posed in front of a simple beige cloth background that provided a neutral backdrop for her eye-catching ensemble.

She showcased her curves in a rust-colored crop top that had long sleeves, which hugged her toned upper arms and shoulders. The fabric stretched over her chest before ending just an inch or so below her breasts, leaving several inches of her flat stomach on display.

Anna’s body was angled to the side, but fans were able to get a tempting glimpse at the back of her shirt, which featured thin strings criss-crossing over her back, leaving nearly her entire back exposed. The cut of the shirt meant that she likely wasn’t able to wear a bra with the daring look.

Anna paired the sexy top with equally skimpy bottoms in a similar tone, albeit a shade darker. She wore a miniskirt crafted from what looked like a pleather fabric that gleamed under the light. The look had a high-waisted, skintight fit that clung to her curves. A zipper detail glinted at her navel, and there was another zipper detail over her thigh. The hem of the miniskirt barely grazed her upper thigh, putting her incredible legs on display.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a few delicate rings to finish the look. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves that cascaded all the way to her thigh, and she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

She paired the sizzling shot with a simple caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the update. The post received over 17,700 likes within 33 minutes, and also racked up 288 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Wow you are so beautiful, absolutely stunning, very gorgeous and fabulous,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Goddess,” another follower added.

“You are a great woman with incredible beauty,” a third fan chimed in.

“Beautiful my dear, happy Friday to you and have a great weekend!!!” another follower commented.

