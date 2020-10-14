Rita Ora Does ‘Quick Shoot’ In Sheer Garment & Leather Boots

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with some new snapshots of herself. The former America’s Next Top Model judge is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a see-through number for her most recent post. You can view the upload here.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a sheer black garment that featured a pattern all over and thin straps. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. She wrapped herself up in a gray plaid coat, which she left undone. Ora paired the ensemble with sheer black tights and completed her look with lace-up leather boots of the same color. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and rings while rocking acrylic nails with blue tips. Ora styled her curly blond hair down and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting on a chair from a high angle. The entertainer rested one elbow on the arm of the chair and touched the side of her face with one finger. Ora raised one foot on the seat and gazed up at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, she posed in front of a plain red backdrop and was snapped from the thighs-up. Ora left her coat to hang off her left shoulder while staring at the camera.

In the third and final frame, the British celebrity was photographed inside a recording studio. The image, which featured a blurry effect, saw Ora leaning against the equipment behind her.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 336,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“The curly girl is a yes from me,” one user wrote.

“You look soooo amazing,” another person shared.

“OMG @ritaora SUCH a STUNNING BEAUTYY! Thank you for everything Rita keep being INCREDIBLE,” remarked a third fan.

“So excited for new music,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black garment that featured silver jewels embroidered across the top with an oversized light blue denim jacket. Ora paired the outfit with loose-fitted camo pants while sporting her locks down with a middle part. For her caption, she promoted the work young girls in Afghanistan are doing to help tackle COVID in their country for UNICEF.