MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Fit Booty In A Pink Thong Bikini For Latest Spicy Upload

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda put her athletic figure on display in two spicy slides for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was photographed wearing a tiny thong bikini that embellished her toned legs and curvy backside.

The 21-year-old recently needed stitches on her face after being injured while training, but she looked near-flawless in this update. Loureda was filmed standing on a balcony and an eye-catching skyline was visible in the background. She tagged the location as Miami, Florida, which is her hometown.

Loureda had her long hair parted in the middle and it flowed down her back. The Bellator competitor rocked a small hot-pink bikini. Her top had thin straps that knotted in the back and behind her neck, and she had on matching thong bottoms that barely covered her fit booty. Loureda wore a pair of hoop earrings to complete the ensemble.

The first slide was a boomerang-style video that had a heart filter. Loureda was filmed from the calves up with her back to the camera, and her body turned slightly to the side. She tugged on the strings of her bottoms which further accentuated her curves. The Tae Kwon Do expert peered over her right shoulder to shoot a sultry glare at the camera, and her hair blew in the wind.

In the second slide, Loureda stood in the same position, but this time it was for a photo. Once again she snagged the thin straps of her thong bottoms while looking over her shoulder. The flyweight’s complexion popped against the backdrop, and viewers caught an eyeful of her legs and defined derriere.

For the caption, the model joked about eating healthy to earn a worthwhile boyfriend. She tagged the swimwear company Bikini Block in the first slide along with the shoot’s photographer and her trainer before uploading the post on Tuesday.

Many of Loureda’s 520,000 Instagram followers flocked to the upload, and more than 94,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over nine hours after it went live. She received nearly 2,000 comments over that time. Fellow fighters Pearl Gonzalez and Paige VanZant responded with heart-eye emoji, and the replies were filled with compliments.

“My queen,” an admirer wrote while adding a crown emoji.

“That’s it, I’m movin to Miami,” one follower joked.

“Caption on point,” UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich replied.

“I love you babe,” a fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Loureda flaunted her curves in a tight-fitting dress as she posed in a hallway.