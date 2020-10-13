Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Tiny Waist & Lean Legs In Tight Jeans That Make Her ‘More Popular With The Animals’

Kate's pants were sent to her by her friends Sara and Erin Foster.

Kate Beckinsale returned to her Instagram page on Tuesday with a new series of photos in which she showed off her stylish fashion sense. The actress looked flawless in a casual ensemble that perfectly suited her slender frame.

The 47-year-old appeared to be at home in the impromptu photoshoot, where she found a spot against a blank white wall to show off her chic outfit. The camera was set up at just the right distance in the first photo to capture a full-length look at Kate’s garb, which was from Sara and Erin Foster’s Favorite Daughter clothing line collaboration with Joe’s Jeans.

Kate looked as stunning as ever in a navy blue cashmere sweater from her friends’ brand, the name of which was embroidered across her chest in white stitching. She wore it in a casual style, bunching its sleeves up to her elbows to offer a glimpse at her toned arms.

The British beauty teamed her cozy top with a pair of skintight black jeans that fit her like a glove. The bottoms were a skinny cut that clung tightly to her lower half, highlighting her hips and lean legs in all of the right ways. They also boasted a high-rise waistband, which she opted to tuck the bottom hem of her sweater into. She used a thick black belt with gold hardware to cinch them in around her midsection, further accentuating her trim physique and tiny waist.

Kate gushed over her clothing in the caption of the upload, noting that her top was “super soft.” Of course, she inserted a bit of her impeccable sense of humor in her praise as well, joking that the “concealed shrimp” sewn into the hem of her pants made her “even more popular with the animals.” Her popularity was demonstrated in the second slide of the upload, which was a wider angle shot that showed both her dog and cat coming around opposite sides of the wall, seemingly making their way toward the star.

The Underworld actress’s 4.4 million Instagram followers seemed impressed by her ensemble as well, awarding the double-pic post more than 166,000 likes within 11 hours of going live. Hundreds took to the comments section of the post as well to shower Kate with compliments.

“You gorgeous and perfect human. The clothes look perfect on you. Missss you,” wrote Sara Foster.

“The finest woman on the planet,” declared another fan.

“I think I’d cut off an arm to have your legs,” a third follower remarked.

“You are the best! Humor, intelligence, and beauty,” praised a fourth admirer.

Kate’s style always seems to be a hit with her online audience, especially when she shows it off with her adorable pets. The celeb thrilled her fans again with a sizzling shot in which she put on a leggy display in a semi-sheer swimsuit while taking her leashed-up cats for a walk along the edge of the pool. The upload fared extremely well, earning over 174,000 likes and 1,178 comments to date.