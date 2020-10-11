Claudia Tihan Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini While Posing At The Beach

Claudia Tihan gave fans something to talk about in a new Instagram post on Sunday, October 11. The 23-year-old model took to her feed to share a sizzling snapshot that showed her rocking a skimpy thong bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

In the update, Claudia sported a light green two-piece swimsuit that came from a brand called Quatre. From what was visible, the swimwear included a tiny top with cups that were cut so small that it hardly contained her voluptuous bust. As a result, a glimpse of her sideboob was seen from the side angles. Thin straps that went over her shoulders accentuated her slim arms.

She wore matching bottoms that perfectly fit her slender frame, highlighting the curves of her hips. The thong displayed her round posterior, which made many viewers happy. The color of her bathing suit made her tanned skin pop.

The image featured Claudia standing in front of the ocean with her legs apart. The scenery in front of her showed incredible views of the sea and the sunset. Notably, the sky had yellow hues on the horizon. Despite the beautiful background, a lot of her admirers were more fixated on her cheeky display.

The babe angled her upper body to face the photographer. She had an intense gaze and a sultry expression with her lips parted. Her left hand touched her thigh, the place just below her booty, while her other hand was positioned in front of her waist.

For the occasion, Claudia left her brunette hair untied. Her locks were wet from swimming, and she let the long strands cascade down her back. She painted her nails with white polish.

In the caption, the Canadian smokeshow mentioned that the image was her final “vacation” photo. She made sure to give credit to Quatre by tagging the brand in the picture.

The brand-new share gained over 106,000 likes and 220-plus comments in less than a day. The majority of Claudia’s social media admirers took to the comments section and dropped emoji and numerous messages. A lot of them told her how sexy she looked, while countless other fans gushed over her beauty.

“You are the hottest paradise queen ever, Claudia. Love you,” one of her fans wrote.

“This photo is now my lock screen,” commented another admirer, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“If someone asked me what I think heaven would look like, I’d just show them this picture,” added a third follower.