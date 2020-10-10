Nicky Gile Stuns In A Skimpy Cut-Out Bikini

Nicky Gile showcased her killer figure and flawless skin in her latest social media share. The American model added the new photo to her Instagram page on October 9. In it, she rocked a sexy, cut-out bikini as she spent the day outdoors, basking under the sun.

The influencer rocked a dark blue two-piece swimsuit with turquoise blue accents. Notably, the swimwear featured a unique design with two O-rings connecting the piece. The top was similar to a sports bra, but it had a big cut-out across her chest that showed a glimpse of her cleavage. The thin straps helped accentuate her lean shoulders and arms.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that boasted a skintight fit. The waistband hugged her waist, almost obscuring her navel from view. The cut helped accentuate her flat stomach and abs. Like the top, the garment had O-rings and a cut-out, which showcased more skin.

Nicky flaunted her curves poolside. The amazing scenery behind her showed aerial views of some parts of Los Angeles. She stood front and center with her legs slightly apart. The babe placed her hands on the sides as she looked straight into the camera with a serious expression on her face.

The bombshell had her long blond hair down and opted for a straight hairstyle. The strands hang down her back and over her shoulder, grazing her decolletage. Her only jewelry was her bellybutton ring, and although small, it was noticeable in the shot.

Nicky paired the post with a short caption. She shared that her bikini was from PrettyLittleThing. She gave credit to the brand by tagging the swim line’s Instagram page in the picture.

A lot of her followers loved the new addition to her page. Within a day of being live on the popular social media platform, the upload racked up more than 21,700 likes and over 300 comments. Countless avid online supporters went to the comments section to compliment her jaw-dropping pic. Several others raved about her beautiful facial features.

“Oh, wow! I love this set. It looks so unique and cute. By the way, you’re very pretty. I hope you have a wonderful day today,” one of her fans wrote.

“What a lovely lady. You are looking so gorgeous and radiant as the sun. Your boyfriend is lucky to have such a gorgeous subject in all his photos,” commented another follower.

“Wow, girl! How come you always look so beautiful? I am so envious,” added a third admirer, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.