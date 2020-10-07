Halle Berry Showcases Shapely Legs In Black Ensemble & Lace-Up Boots

Award-winning actress and director Halle Berry can rock just about any outfit, making chic look effortless. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to showcase her sharp sense of style in an all black ensemble that put her fabulous legs on display. Part of her apparel also included a subtle message that reminded her 6.6 million followers to vote.

Halle’s outfit included an oversized black cable-knit sweater. It had long sleeves and pockets on the sides. She also sported a pair of matching open-toe, lace-up booties. The actress completed her look with a pair of black, white and grey ankle socks that had the words “i am a voter” printed along the top edge. The top edge of the socks skimmed the tops of the boots perfectly, allowing the words to stand out.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star wore her hair in a casual style, pulled back in a ponytail with her long fringe framing her face. She also sported a pale pink polish in her nails.

Halle was outside for the photo shoot. She sat on a metal staircase that was in front of a metal wall covered with graffiti. Facing the camera, she looked off to one side while the wind whipped through her hair. She looked relaxed as she wore a slight smile on her face. The actress rested her forearms on her knees and held her hands in front of her body. The hem of her sweater sat just over the tops of her knees, putting her muscular calves on display.

The post was a small hit, with more than 45,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of fans also took time to leave their comments, with many of them doling out compliments on Halle’s stylish outfit.

“What a woman, what a lady, beautiful inside and out,” one admirer wrote.

“What a lovely classy beautiful smart woman,” a second Instagram user added with pink heart emoji.

“Love the look. Love the pic. Love the message,” a third comment read.

“Your pictures are driving me crazy sometime I got to take a break from looking,” joked a fourth follower.

This was not the first time Halle took time to encourage her social media following to vote. Last month, she shared an Instagram update that saw her flaunting her hourglass figure while she posed in a tight sleveless top and pair of leggings that also bore the “i am a voter” message across the waistline.