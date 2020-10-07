Kelly Rowland Announces Pregnancy, Shows Off Bump For ‘Women’s Health’ Magazine: ‘SURPRISE!!’

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to reveal that she is pregnant with her second child. The singer announced the news via the social media platform by sharing the shoot she recently did for Women’s Health magazine that showed off her growing bump. In the four-photo upload, Rowland rocked different outfits for the publication.

For the cover shot, the “When Love Takes Over” hitmaker stunned in a long bronze gown. The 39-year-old posed to the side and raised her dress behind her. Rowland styled her dark curly hair down and accessorized with dangling earrings. She tilted her head down and appeared to have her eyes closed.

In the next slide, Rowland was photographed in a sleeveless black crop top that featured a long train at the back. The former Destiny’s Child star paired the ensemble with skimpy panties of the same color and hoop earrings. She accessorized her wrist with a bracelet and showed off her toned physique.

Rowland was captured in front of the sea and was snapped from the thighs-up. She tugged at her locks from the side and placed one hand on her hip. The former X Factor judge gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce.

In the third frame, Rowland opted for another black crop top with long loose-fitted sleeves. Her matching bottoms were only just visible as she was pictured from the waist up. She linked both her hands together in front of her forehead and sported a mouth-open expressed. The background was completely white, making Rowland look very angelic.

In the fourth and final pic, the songstress showcased her profile on the sand. Rowland wowed in a semi-sheer orange dress and went barefoot for the occasion. She pushed one leg forward and rested her foot on tiptoes while lifting one arm up behind her.

In the tags, Rowland credited Djeneba Aduayom for the photography.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 445,000 likes and over 16,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.4 million followers.

“Congratulations beautiful, that coffee in the morning does a body good!!” one user wrote, referencing lyrics to her song “Coffee.”

“Yayyyy Congrats on Baby no.2 wishing you a healthy pregnancy,” another person shared.

“This a result of your coffee song huh! Congrats sissy,” remarked a third fan.

“CONGRATS!!!!!!!! This is truly the light we needed this week” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Metro, Rowland will be expecting her second child with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The couple already has a five-year-old son Titan.