Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Crawl On All Fours In Disco-Themed Video: ‘Happy Birthday To This Angel’

Kourtney Kardashian posted a fun, disco-themed video as she sent her birthday wishes to her TikTok star bestie Addison Rae on Instagram on Tuesday. The clip appeared to be partially inspired by Miley Cyrus, as the musician’s new track “Midnight Sky” played over the montage.

Kourtney, 41, and Addison, 20, wore matching form-fitting black outfits as they frolicked around a set which featured huge disco balls and neon lights. They showed off their trim figures in sleeveless black bodysuits, which incorporated shorts that finished mid-thigh. Both women wore their long dark hair pulled back into in sleek high ponytails for the shoot.

The video opened with the unlikely bffs high-fiving in front of a truck full of assorted disco balls and neon lights. In the next clip, Kourtney straddled a huge ball in the style of Miley Cyrus’ iconic “Wrecking Ball” video, while her pal shot the photographer an excited look and then shook her booty for the camera before crouching to the floor as she danced.

The duo then both struck a number of poses on the disco ball, and laughed and chatted together as they posed with their hands on the mirrored ceiling of the prop-filled truck. The montage then took a sultry edge, as the friends crawled together on the floor of the vehicle, which they appeared to find a very amusing experience.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed just how close the two had become in recent months, as she described Addison — who celebrated her 20th birthday on October 6th — as an “angel” in her caption. In the 16 hours since the post was uploaded, it racked up over 1 million views, and many of Kourtney’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the fun clip.

“THIS FRIENDSHIP LITERALLY SAVED THE YEAR THE ONLY GOOD THING HAPPENED,” wrote one excited fan.

“This friendship is iconic,” added another, alongside a fire and an exclamation point emoji.

“THIS FRIENDSHIP IS FLAWLESS AND PURE,” contributed a third, who added a string of heart-eye emoji to their words.

While many followers have expressed confusion about the duo’s tight relationship, given the 21 year age gap, Kourtney and Addison have not let this deter them from posting pictures together on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, on September 19, Kourtney posted snaps of the pair showing off their bikini bodies as they frolicked together in a pool. You can see the Instagram post here.