Katie Bell Allows Her Cleavage To Spill Out Of A Lace Top In Flirty New Selfie

Katie found a unique angle for the photo.

Social media sensation Katie Bell changed things up a bit for her most recent Instagram snap. The model still showed off her killer curves in a racy ensemble, but she played with the angle of the camera for the selfie, and it definitely caught her fans’ attention.

In the sexy snap, Katie opted for a white lace top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment featured a scooped neckline that did little to hide her massive cleavage.

The model paired the revealing shirt with some light-colored denim. The distress bottoms hugged her curvy hips tightly and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist. Katie decided to accessorize her casual, yet sexy look with a dainty chain and cross pendant around her neck, as well as a pair of small earrings.

Katie posed with her camera below her as she hovered over the lens to accentuate her bust. She bent at the waist and pushed one hip to the side for the unique shot. She had one hand out of the frame while the other came up to hold back her mess of hair.

In the background of the photo, a sunlit blue sky with thin streaks of clouds could be seen. In the caption, she simply greeted her fans and added a butterfly emoji.

Katie’s long, dark hair was worn in a deep side part for the snap. She had the locks styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulder.

The bombshell’s over 1.9 million followers went wild for the post by clicking the like button more than 99,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 820 messages about the photo during that time.

“Who takes a pic this hot,” one follower wrote, adding heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“Hi you just took my breath away,” declared another.

“I’m drowning in your beautiful eyes,” a third social media user gushed.

“Hotness personified!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her curvaceous figure in her online snaps. Her timeline is filled with pictures of herself rocking racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and teeny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie got the pulses of her followers racing just last month when she posed seductively in a pink string bikini with thong bottoms. That upload was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 158,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.