Jessica Nigri Flaunts Incredible Curves & Sports Thigh-High Platform Boots In ‘Silent Hill’-Inspired Cosplay

On Monday, October 5, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded a series of photos that were both tantalizing and terrifying on Instagram. The photoshoot was inspired by the video game and film franchise Silent Hill.

Jessica was dressed as a sexy version of the monster, Pyramid Head. Her revealing costume featured what appears to be a triangle bikini top made out of metal and a coordinating corset that was attached to a piece of fabric made to resemble a thigh slit skirt. The ensemble, which was splattered with fake blood, showcased her incredible curves and lean legs. She finished off the look with black leather elbow-length gloves and matching thigh-high platform boots. The cosplayer also covered her face with a replica of the character’s helmet.

In the first image, the 31-year-old stood with her legs spread in a red-lit elevator. She turned to the side and held onto a chain that was attached to the top of the elevator, while grasping a replica of Pyramid Head’s Great Knife with her other hand. The following photo showed her facing forward and squatting in front of the elevator. She rested one of her arms on her knee, as she continued to hold her weaponry.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to share their opinions on the photoset. She also credited Los Angeles-based photographer, Martin Wong, with taking the pictures.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Jessica’s question.

“I’ll have to say 2,” wrote one commenter, along with a heart-eye and black heart emoji.

“THE SECOND ONE OH MY GOD JESS,” remarked another follower.

Some commenters, however, noted that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image.

“Love them both wish I had the skill to make the [helmet] for myself,” added a different devotee.

“They both are awesome,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of pink and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Jessica engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Jessica often cosplays as popular characters from video games, movies, and television shows. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she dressed as Cosmo from the animated series The Fairly OddParents. For the look, she sported a green wig and plunging bra. That post has been liked over 160,000 times since it was shared.