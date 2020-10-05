Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini For Steamy Instagram Video

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a short video clip filmed while she was abroad on vacation. Katelyn was at the Adaaran Resorts in the Maldives, and she made sure to tag the location in the caption so her fans would know where the scenic clip was captured.

Katelyn stood on the shore of a pristine sandy beach with waves gently crashing against the sand and washing over her feet, and the turquoise depths stretched out to the horizon. Several water villas were visible in the background, connected by a long walkway winding through the water, and the sky above was a gorgeous shade of blue studded with fluffy white clouds.

Katelyn’s curvaceous figure remained the focal point of the clip, however, as she wore a skimpy leopard-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini top featured triangular cups that could hardly contain her ample assets, and thin strings that wrapped around her neck and back to secure the piece. Her sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous against the bold print, and the sun glistened down on her body, illuminating her sweaty figure.

Katelyn’s brunette locks were loose, cascading down her back, and she pulled them together into a low ponytail with her hands before allowing the breeze to blow her silky tresses around.

The top showed off her sculpted arms and shoulders, and she opted to pair the garment with matching thong bottoms. The bottoms dipped low in the front, putting a major amount of Katelyn’s flat stomach on display, and they stretched high on the sides, elongating her legs. The thong-style back flaunted her pert posterior, and she enjoyed the water, flashing a few flirty glances at the camera, even making a ‘come hither’ gesture.

Katelyn’s followers absolutely loved the steamy update, and the post received over 11,800 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 455 comments from her eager audience.

“Wow your bikini game is always on point,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Looking so sexy,” another follower chimed in.

“Absolutely incredible,” a third fan remarked, including several emoji to emphasize his point, including a flame emoji.

“Wish I was there in the sun enjoying the spectacular scenery,” another commented, not specifying whether he was talking about the natural beauty of the Maldives or of Katelyn’s tantalizing physique.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared her first update from her exotic destination, and she posed on a rock formation along the beach wearing a black maxi dress. The look had a plunging neckline that flaunted a scandalous amount of cleavage, and a semi-sheer skirt that made her look like a goddess. She went barefoot, and gazed off into the distance as the breathtaking shot was captured.