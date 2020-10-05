Rebel Wilson Looks Slimmer Than Ever Eating Cake In A Pink Gown

Rebel looked almost unrecognizable after her dramatic weight loss.

Rebel Wilson proudly showed off her new body on Instagram over the weekend as she looked slimmer than ever in a floor-length pink gown while enjoying a small cake. The Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids star, who’s been very open about her health and fitness journey over the past few months, flaunted her tiny waist as she encouraged fans to still treat themselves now and then.

In a short Boomerang video posted on Sunday, October 4, Rebel looked almost unrecognizable as she proudly flaunted her recent weight loss. The Cats actress posed outside on a balcony while eating the red glazed treat with a fork as the camera moved in close. It was filmed during her recent trip to Monaco with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

She looked extra glamorous with her blond hair in a tall updo with her bangs down to frame her face. The dark pink ensemble, which plunged slightly low at the chest, perfectly highlighted her hourglass figure and featured two large ruffles over her biceps while revealing her toned lower arms.

She told her 8.7 million followers in the caption how she’s cleaned up her diet and now only enjoys treat foods once or twice a week while also substituting her bubble baths every other night.

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the actress for her obvious hard work.

“OMG YOUR BODY IS LOOKING AMAZING REBEL!” one person commented in all caps with a star eye emoji.

“You look great – very inspiring!” a second person said.

“You look fantastic. Love that dress!” a third comment read with a fire symbol.

“All in moderation! Love your work Rebel. You are goals,” another said with the same emoji.

The short video has been viewed more than 2.3 million times, liked over 494,000 times, and received over 4,400 comments. It was posted just hours after Rebel confirmed in another inspiring Instagram post that she was now only six pounds away from her “goal weight.”

She posted a snap of herself in a pair of black leggings and a white top while on a hike. In the caption, she shared that she even got in “a couple of 100m sprints” to keep her heart rate up.

Rebel shared in May that 2020 was her “Year of Health” and told fans that she wanted to get down to 165 pounds before ringing in 2021. She didn’t confirm her starting weight, but has been sharing her progress on social media ever since.