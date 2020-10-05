‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater Gets A ‘Selling Sunset’ Pitch From Chrishell Stause As She Starts Real Estate Career

The pro dancer has some connections to the brokerage-based reality show.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Emma Slater has moved on to her second career two weeks after being eliminated from the 29th season of the celebrity ballroom competition alongside partner Charles Oakley.

In a new photo shared on her Instagram page, Emma posed in a black business suit with a white buttoned shirt. The 31-year-old pro dancer tugged on the front of her blazer as she stood confidently. In the caption to the social media post, the champion choreographer revealed that it was “time” for her to join a brokerage as she embarks on her new career as a real estate agent. She also asked her followers what questions she should ask potential brokerages she wants to work with.

In the comments section to the post, current DWTS contestant Chrishell Stause tagged Adam DiVello, the creator of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, as well as Skyler Wakil, the supervising producer of the real estate themed reality show she stars in.

“Gosh I love you!” Emma replied to Chrishell.

Other fans agreed that Emma would make the “best” cast addition to the show about high-end listings in the Los Angeles area.

“[Emma Slater] I was [gonna] say don’t you have a huge ‘in’ at the moment with [Chrishell Stause] Haha,” another commenter added.

While many fans thought Emma should apply to work with The Oppenheim Group, the brokerage Chrisell works with that is featured on Selling Sunset, others pointed to another popular reality show.

“Call up Josh Altman of Million Dollar Listing!!!” one fan suggested.

And other commenters agreed that no matter where Emma lands, she will be a great addition to the team.

“Any company would be honored to have a hardworking, determined and inspirational Queen like yourself,” one fan wrote. “You could sell a Cave to a Bear Emma, the sky is the limit, the one question you should ask is if they’re prepared to make dreams into reality?”

The dancer also received feedback on her smart business look, with former Dancing With the Stars host Erin Andrews describing her power suit as “hawt.”

In August, Emma revealed that she earned her real estate license. The DWTS mirrorball trophy winner teased that she has a “passion” for properties and was ready to cha-cha her way through open houses.

At the time, she also received support from Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, who happens to be engaged to Chrishell’s Selling Sunset co-star, Heather Rae Young.