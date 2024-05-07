The Internet Goes After Trump for Fat Joke at a Mar-A-Lago Fundraiser: 'Does Trump Own a Mirror?'

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) faced ridicule from former president Donald Trump over the weekend when he called the senator 'pregnant.' Trump said the disparaging things at a fundraiser for White House physician Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-Texas) at a private event at his Mar-a-Lago club and estate in South Florida. As per Politico, the presumed GOP candidate for 2024 chased the senior lawmaker, claiming that he 'looks pregnant to me.' In a video that the publication received, Trump was mocking Tester by stating, "Have you ever seen this guy? He doesn’t look like a fat guy, except that his stomach is out."

Trump said Jon Tester looks like a pregnant woman



"This finally works for a man or woman! He looks pregnant to me. Have you seen this guy? He doesn’t look like a fat guy, except his stomach is out to here. Not that I talk about things like that. I don’t even notice them" pic.twitter.com/G9HKwoPs2l — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 7, 2024

Trump's criticism of Tester, who is facing a difficult re-election battle this year against notorious far-right businessman Tim Sheehy, sparked an outpouring of rage on social media. One user wrote on X, "Trump really shouldn't be the one saying that considering how he isn't exactly petite." A second user commented, "Seriously, does Trump own a mirror. He's grossly over weight. His hair is ridiculously in color and style. His bronzer is clownish. That suit he wears is dirty and wrinkled."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

One of the most exposed Democratic incumbents in this campaign, Tester is a prime target for Republicans hoping to retake the Senate. He is one of only two Democrats in a state that Trump won in 2020, and he is running for reelection this year. Trump, however, is endorsing Tim Sheehy, the Republican challenger.

"Trump mocks Jon Tester's weight" is the funniest thing on Twitter today.



No mirrors allowed at Mir a Lago? https://t.co/UyPeKjNhVP — Molly🌻💙No DMs (@SeekerMollie) May 7, 2024

Tester has tried to project an image of himself as someone who would challenge both parties, and he has alternated between complimenting and condemning Trump. Since Republicans have swept Montanan elections lately, Tester is the last Democrat in statewide office who is running for office a fourth time in one of just four U.S. Senate contests that The Cook Political Report has classified as a 'toss-up.'

Trump is fat. Just imagine how delusional a person must be to believe their own bullshit lies. Trump can make fun of former Miss America‘s weight. He can make fun of Chris Christie’s weight or Jon Tester’s weight and yet he believes that he is the paragon of health and… — Samuel Wlodawski (@samwlodawski) May 7, 2024

Sen. Tester was also called out by Trump last month for opposing White House physician Ronny Jackson's nomination to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Tester expressed alarm about claims made against Jackson, including that he handled prescription painkillers carelessly, was inebriated when traveling abroad, and fostered a hostile work environment. Trump mentioned in various tweets at the time, "Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign."

Seriously, does Trump own a mirror. He's grossly over weight. His hair is ridiculously in color and style. His bronzer is clownish. That suit he wears is dirty and wrinkled. — Maggie From The Burgh (@burgh_from) May 7, 2024

He further added, "The great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander when talking of a great human being. Admiral Jackson is the kind of man that those in Montana would most respect and admire, and now, for no reason whatsoever, his reputation has been shattered. Not fair, Tester!"

Talk about the kettle calling the pot black: Donald Trump says Montana Sen. Jon Tester ‘Looks Pregnant’ in digs about his weight. — Mike Vanriel (@MikeVanriel2) May 7, 2024

Jackson first chose not to address every accusation, although he did refute a few, such as the claim that he damaged a government vehicle. As reported by CNN, shortly after Jackson withdrew, Trump said in a Fox News interview that Tester may have a 'big price to pay in Montana' for opposing the nomination.