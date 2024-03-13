Former Republican Lawmaker Complains That GOP Has Become ‘Trump’s Toilet’ and It ‘Deserves It’

A former Republican congressman complained that the Republican National Committee has become former president Donald Trump's "toilet," after Trump's newly installed RNC leadership initiated what is being described as a "staffing bloodbath," with as many as 60 staffers axed from their posts.

The firings occurred shortly after former RNC head Ronna McDaniel handed over leadership of the national party to co-chair Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, and chair Michael Whatley, reported Raw Story. "The RNC, in deciding to become Trump's toilet and slush fund, is going to do real damage to down-ballot races," the actions were slammed by former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who tweeted, "They deserve it for capitulating. How far they have fallen."

A prominent opponent of Trump, Kinzinger is a former representative from Illinois and is among many who think the Republican Party will suffer in the next elections as a result of the changes to the GOP leadership, per Axios.

Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson made a jab at the 45th president, claiming that he was directly to blame for the layoffs. "The cuts at the Trump National Committee are teaching staffers the lesson that everything Trump touches dies," he wrote in a tweet on X.

"This could cost the Republicans the House," progressive commentator Lindsay Beyerstein posted on X. "The RNC is supposed to help down-ballot candidates but Lara Trump has signaled that she'll spend every dime on DJT's legal bills. Which is spooking big donors."

The firing from the RNC is being scrutinized because at the face of what seems to be cutting through “bureaucracy,” the action highlights how quickly Trump's team is taking control of the Republican Party's operations following the former president's near-certain victory in last week's primary, per POLITICO.

In addition to the 60 staffers laid off, reports say the RNC will only have 200 staff on their payroll by the end of the staffer change initiated by Whatley and Lara Trump. In an email, the newly appointed RNC chief operating officer Sean Cairncross stated, "Chairman Whatley is in the process of evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is aligned with his vision of how to win in November." Carincross added, "During this process, certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team."

Not everyone on the Republican side was upset by the firings, though, with many MAGA Trump supporters cheering. In a post on X, Charlie Kirk, the leader of the pro-Trump youth organization Turning Point USA, praised the "Bloodbath at the RNC" as "excellent," adding, "The anti-Trump sleeper cells all have to go. The RNC is getting ready to win."

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an admirer of Donald Trump, rejoiced at the rumored layoffs in a post on X, "MAGA is now in control of the Republican Party!! We will continue to need everyone's help all the way across the finish line! Do not grow weary. Dig deeper."