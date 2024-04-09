This Notorious Ex of Britney Spears Repeatedly Attempted to Enter Her Bedroom Despite Divorce

Britney Spears moved on but her ex-husband didn't. The 'Princess of Pop's' husband of 55 hours (her shortest marriage) and her childhood friend Jason Alexander reportedly tried to intrude on her privacy and even crashed her wedding with fitness trainer Sam Asghari and demanded she'd speak with him.

The ex was previously convicted of the stalking charges but later the complaint was amended to felony stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction. Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister told the New York Post Alexander could face a maximum of five years of imprisonment if convicted of all these charges.

The other misdemeanor counts included trespassing, refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery. Additionally, the ex was involved in unrelated charges back in 2015 prior to vandalizing Spears and was convicted of corporal injury on a domestic/dating partner. Meanwhile, he allegedly committed a crime while he was already on probation out of Tennessee.

While he pleaded not guilty to all the charges Richard Eubler, a security guard testified that he witnessed Alexander attempting to trespass on Spears' property without permission while the preparations for her nuptials were ongoing. According to Eubler, he managed to reach the second floor and tried to open her bedroom door which was apparently locked.

The Toxic singer was oblivious to Alexander's presence at her home as Eubler noted, "I was just at the staircase and that's when he backed up and started reaching out of his right-hand pocket." Although the security guard couldn't discover what he had in his hand, the ex possessed some form of weapon.

He then reached the game room when Eubler confronted Alexander for intrusion. "He was just yelling for Britney. He said, 'Fuck it. I'm going back inside the way I came." The two came to blows while Alexander got physical with Eubler and consequently, broke the door handle, grappling for an escape.

He even conducted a social media livestream from Spears' wedding-clad home, telling fans he had been invited to her wedding with Asghari. However, this wasn't his first attempt to break into the singer's home as narrated by Eubler. He saw the ex-husband trying to enter Spears's house through a public hiking pathway on May 28, 2022.

Detective Dylan Foley of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department also testified the Baby One More Time singer was "distraught" after she learned of Alexander's intrusion. "I asked him what he observed and he described her (Spears) as distraught, crying, shaking, panicked," Foley recalled.

"She was asking security what happened and that Alexander was just outside her bedroom door. He described her as being very scared," added Foley. Additionally, another witness Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Torres testified they confiscated a box cutter and other items from Alexander.

Later, Alexander revealed the reason for crashing Spears' wedding, "I couldn't let her get married with the conversations we've had over the last two years,' he said. 'I wasn't there to cause harm. I was just there to Speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted."

He further claimed, "It's all for show. A Hollywood script. I don't think she looks happy. That whole thing is not real."