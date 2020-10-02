Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In See-Through Corset Lingerie & Sheer Thigh Highs

Ashley Alexiss got pulses racing in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday afternoon, in which the voluptuous blonde displayed her abundant curves in seductive lingerie. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model sizzled in a high-neck corset that flaunted her buxom assets, showing off her perfect hourglass figure as she posed with one hand on her waist.

The form-fitting garment was fashioned out of see-through purple lace, adorned with sheer mesh inserts on the sides and middle of the midsection. The item featured low-cut cups and reached halfway over her hips, teasing the narrow sides of her bottoms through the gauzy fabric. Thick black straps went over her cleavage and across the collar bone, forming a cage-style pattern that framed her décolletage. The back of the corset was also black, as were the busks, the underwire details that gave definition to her bust, and the thick garter straps. A dainty fringe trim decorated the revealing neckline, further drawing the eye to her shapely chest.

Ashley coupled the sexy number with matching high-cut bottoms. She finished off the hot look with sheer black thigh highs, which sported lacy bands that mirrored the elegant floral print on her top. The stunner was snapped against a dark-blue backdrop that complimented the color of her attire, while also making her golden mane and glowing tan truly pop.

Her hair looked tousled and windswept, tumbling over her shoulders in messy waves. The bombshell grabbed a handful of her unruly locks, lifting her hand at bust level as she peer over the camera with a smoldering expression. She put one leg in front of the other, flaunting her strong, curvy thighs. The pose also emphasized the swell of her hips, leading one follower to dub Ashley “a true definition of Hour Glass [sic] figure” in the comments section.

The provocative outfit was from the brand, Lovehoney Lingerie, which the model made sure to tag in her photo. Ashley penned an inspirational caption for her post, reeling in an overwhelming response from her fans.

The upload racked up more than 24,100 likes overnight, in addition to nearly 300 messages. While plenty of her admirers left gushing comments complimenting her curvaceous figure, others praised Ashley’s efforts in advocating body confidence.

“OH MY SWEET JESUS!!!!” one person wrote in full caps, adding three fire and bomb emoji. “You are an absolute smokehouse! Thank you for the Thursday pick me up,” continued their message.

“Such a role model for women everywhere!” chimed in a second Instagrammer, who further expressed their admiration with a “bossbabe” hashtag and a two-hearts emoji.

“Because of this woman, any and all full figured ladies can feel proud and be themselves. PERFECT PHOTO!! Thank you @ashalexiss,” commented a third fan.