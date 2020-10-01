Cindy Kimberly Leaves Little To The Imagination While Going Braless Under A Sexy Red Dress

Cindy Kimberly took to Instagram to share a sultry hot that captured her in a sexy little dress. The September 30 update included several photos, including one that treated her 6.4 million fans to a great view of Cindy’s cleavage.

The first image in the series captured the model posed in front of a large window that allowed an abundance of sunlight to spill over her frame. The window was treated with cream drapes that featured a fun red-and-green pattern and tassels running down the side. Cindy sat in an oversized chair, leaning forward and gazing into the camera with a sultry stare and her lips slightly parted. She tucked one leg underneath her derriere and extended the opposite in front of her.

Cindy opted for a sexy dress from Revolve. The garment featured a bold red color and was patterned with tiny white polka dots. It had a deep V-neckline that plunged into Cindy’s chest and exposed more than a tease of cleavage. To up the ante even further, Cindy went braless underneath the garment. It had a thin set of spaghetti straps that stretched over her toned shoulders and arms.

The body was loose on Cindy’s midsection while its short length showcased her toned legs. Cindy styled her silky, brunette tresses with a middle part and her hair fell over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories simple, rocking a gold chain necklace as her only visible accessory.

The second image in the series showed Cindy posed in the center of the frame. It was cropped near the model’s midsection but showed off the detailing on the top of the dress. The perimeter was trimmed with a frilly fabric, drawing more attention to her chest. The left side was snug on her ribs but proceeded to pool out into a loose-fitting garment.

The next two photos featured a photo of a home and another one of an outdoor apple orchard. The last two shots showed a bowl of butter and baking mix.

The model kept things simple in the caption, tagging Revolve and writing “wholesome.” Fans have not been shy about showing love for the photo, and it’s earned over 579,000 likes and 1,300-plus comments. Most Instagrammers complimented Cindy’s figure, while several others used emoji instead of words.

“Can’t hold myself from not commenting cause WOAH?!?! U look gorgeous,” one follower gushed.

“I don’t understand how she can look so perfect,” a second Instagrammer raved, adding a few flames.

“Most beautiful creature on the planet, no questions,” another exclaimed.

“HOLY SMOKES!” a third wrote.