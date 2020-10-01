Alexa Collins Flaunts Killer Curves In Floral Lace Lingerie: ‘The Coziest’

Alexa Collins stunned fans once again with a brand new sultry photo on Instagram this week. In the shot, the babe sported a floral lace lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her curvy physique as she posed in her bathroom. The minuscule two-piece left very little to the imagination and certainly drove viewers wild.

Alexa’s ensemble featured a demi-cut bra in a slightly sheer white material and covered with dark blue flowers. The delicate scalloped trim plunged into her busty chest and squeezed her cleavage out. Even more skin was on show via the sheer nature of the lingerie. Additionally, the underwire appeared to lift away from her bust, so some underboob could be seen on one side.

Alexa’s toned abdomen was visible between the top and some matching high-cut undies. The front of the lingerie rested well below her belly button, while the sides came up above her hips and hugged her curvy waist. The underwear perfectly framed her lean legs.

The model wore only one accessory with the outfit — a small silver ring. Her blond hair was styled in a messy blowout that was mostly pushed to one side.

The image showed Alexa leaning on a white and silver sink. Behind her, a square mirror captured her reflection. Yellow lights could also be seen on either side of the mirror, casting a bright aura around the influencer.

Alexa bent one knee and rested her hand on her opposite thigh. She arched her body slightly in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure and raised one shoulder. The stunner parted her lips slightly as she stared at the camera with bedroom eyes.

In the caption, Alexa revealed how cozy she felt.

The post received more than 5,200 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with Alexa’s followers. Many people showered her with love in the comments section.

“Looking cozy and beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“My jaw dropped,” another user added.

“You are a goddess,” a third person wrote with flame and heart-eye emoji.

“You have a billion dollar hot body!” a fourth fan penned.

As her followers know, Alexa is very active on her feed and typically posts daily snaps of her looks, both dressed up and dressed down. Earlier this week, she posted a shot of herself looking casual in a ribbed crop top and bleached sweatpants. That share received more than 16,000 likes.