‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Seahorse Be Tori Kelly?

Last night, The Masked Singer introduced viewers to five more contestants. One contestant that has everyone talking is Seahorse, who made a huge impression on the panelists — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong.

For their debut performance, they sang Rihanna’s hugely popular single “Only Girl (In The World).” It was obvious from the beginning that they are a female vocalist with an insane voice. They had a lot of energy on stage, which was a clear indication that entertaining must be something they do for a living.

Throughout their clue package, Seahorse was seen wearing a cowboy hat and boots. At the beginning, they were standing by a sign that read “OK coral.” Seahorse was seen sipping on tea while sitting by a campfire with a frog, two dogs, and a dove. They said they can be called “melodramatic” but at times, they have felt “lost in this world.” A hog with warts was also shown in one frame. They stated being on The Masked Singer gives them the chance to stop playing tug of war with themselves and “finally expose the dauntless diva from within.”

When it came down to the panel’s guesses, they believe it is a well-known female songstress.

McCarthy thinks Seahorse could be one of the biggest artists ever. From the clues, she noticed the rainbow frog and that they said they have “fire burning inside,” so she went with Halsey because she also has a song called “Angel On Fire.”

Scherzinger joked and stated that she thinks Seahorse is Flamingo, a contestant from a previous season. However, she mentioned that she knows one of the celebrities is Oscar-nominated, so she guessed Hailee Steinfeld.

Thicke predicted Bebe Rexha after her recent success in country music.

Fans on social media are also confident that Seahorse is an established female singer. However, they are guessing a name that wasn’t mentioned on last night’s show.

“TORI KELLY IS THE SEAHORSE ON THE MASKED SINGER IDC,” one user tweeted passionately in capital letters.

“seahorse on the masked singer may be wearing heels & dancing with dancers but u not fooling me ms. tori kelly,” another person shared on Twitter.

“A seahorse costume is not going to stop me from recognizing Tori Kelly’s voice,” remarked a third fan in a tweet.

It seems one account on Twitter is very confident that Kelly is underneath the mask and has made a thread where all the clues add up. The Grammy Award winner has performed with Kermit, which links to the frog. She has a song titled “City Dove” and a pet poodle, which relates to the animals all sitting at the campfire. Kelly referenced lyrics from her hit single “Should’ve Been Us” and is also a massive fan of Harry Potter.

Seahorse currently remains in the competition, meaning viewers will have to continue watching to find out if Kelly is underneath the costume.

