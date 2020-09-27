Natalie Roser Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Daisy Dukes & A Sports Bra

Blond beauty Natalie Roser tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she flaunted her curves in a casual yet sexy ensemble. She stood indoors in what appeared to be a kitchen with a wooden countertop behind her and a stovetop to her right. Large windows filled the space with natural light, and Natalie’s sun-kissed skin glowed in the gorgeous shot.

She rocked a simple white sports bra with a scooped neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The fabric hugged her ample assets before ending an inch or so below her breasts, leaving her flat stomach on full display.

She paired the sports bra with light-wash Daisy Dukes that had a waistband right at her natural waist, her belly button just peeking out the top. The shorts featured distressed and frayed detailing along the hem, which barely grazed her thighs, showing off a portion of her long legs.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle, and they hung down in an effortless style, with some of her silky tresses brushing her collarbone. She held a glass of a magnesium product in one hand, which she discussed in the caption of the post, and her other hand was tangled in her blond strands. She gazed right at the camera as the photo was captured.

For the second shot, she switched up her pose, lifting her glass up until it was level with her face and extending her other arm high into the air above her. She tucked her face against her arm on one side and had a huge smile on her face. Her fans absolutely loved the gorgeous share, and the post received over 981 likes within just 19 minutes of going live. It also racked up 43 comments in the same time period.

“You are gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply.

“Beautiful,” another follower chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“I love your legs,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Natalie’s sexy stems.

“Hello my beautiful woman,” yet another added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie surprised her audience with a trio of breathtaking shots taken on a patio area while the sun appeared to be setting, casting a glow over the entire landscape. She showed off her fit figure in a chartreuse mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and feminine ruffle detailing. She grinned at the camera in the images while the dress hugged her curves.