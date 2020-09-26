Steph Rayner Shows Off Her Perfect Abs And Slender Waist In Sporty Attire

Aussie fitness model Steph Rayner took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 25, and treated her followers to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Rayner rocked a sporty outfit consisting of a sports bra which perfectly accentuated her curves. The tiny garment also drew attention to her slender waist and sculpted abs. She teamed the top with matching biker shorts that put her long, sexy legs on display.

Steph teamed her ensemble with a running jacket that she loosely wrapped around her shoulders and a pair of white socks. She completed the look with white sneakers.

The 26-year-old model wore her brunette tresses in waves, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings and a dainty chain pendant that rested at the base of her neck, drawing attention to her décolletage. She also wore a delicate bracelet and a ring.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Naples, Florida. The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. To pose, Steph stood on a wooden bridge, against the breathtaking background of the ocean and the cloudy blue sky. Some trees could also be seen behind her.

She leaned on the wooden fence and slightly spread her legs apart. She kept her hands on the fence for support and tilted her head. The hottie gazed straight at the lens and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

In the caption, she informed users that her outfit was from the online fitness clothing retailer, Alo Yoga.

Within 12 hours, the snapshot accrued more than 11,000 likes. In addition, many of Steph’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are amazing from head to toe!” one of her fans commented, adding a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous!! Ok, I’m obsessed with you!!” another user chimed in.

“Please, tell me you are single!!! You’re so beautiful!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow, you are stunning. Happy Friday to you too,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “nice outfit,” “queen,” and “amazing shape,” to let Steph know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, some of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Nastia Surmava and Cindy Prado.

Steph rarely fails to impress her admirers with her sultry photographs. Not too long ago, she shared a snapshot in which she rocked a stylish white bikini which put her killer body front and center.