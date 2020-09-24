Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Welcome ‘Healthy & Beautiful’ Baby Girl: ‘She’s Already Changed Our World’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced they welcomed a “healthy & beautiful” baby girl over the weekend on Instagram Wednesday night. The couple sounded over the moon about their new arrival as they shared the happy news with fans.

Former One Direction singer Zayn posted an adorable black and white image of tiny fingers gripping his tattooed hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” he announced on Instagram. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

At the same time, Gigi posted her own announcement to her Instagram page, and gave fans a little more insight into when the little one arrived. The photo was similar to the one her boyfriend shared, in that it was a grayscale image of his thumb being gripped by a tiny hand. Within five hours of the posts going live, both uploads had garnered more than 7 million likes, with fans going wild over the good news.

Indeed, more than 100,000 of Gigi’s 58.6 million followers flooded the comments section with well wishes for the excited new parents and their little bundle of joy. Many of the comments came from the supermodel’s celebrity friends and family.

“Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys,” wrote Hailey Bieber. This comment alone received almost 50,000 likes in just five hours.

“Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!!,” commented Emily Ratajkowski, who added three crown emojis to her words.

Gigi’s father Mohamed Hadid also left a sweet comment under the post, in which he promised his new granddaughter his heart.

“Congrats.. Jido’s heart belongs to you.. baby girl,” he wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian and Patrick Schwarzenegger both left a string of red heart emoji on the upload.

As The Daily Mail covered, it first emerged that the loved up celebrity couple were expecting a baby together back in April, after a “family source” revealed the news. Gigi confirmed the rumors shortly after.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said at the time, according to the publication.

In recent weeks, speculation ramped up that the supermodel had secretly given birth, which the publication noted was largely triggered by her father sharing a poem he had written to the little one on social media.

Gigi documented her growing baby bump on social media throughout her pregnancy. As recently as September 18, she posted a selection of adorable photos in which she showed off her bump in a crop top as she spent time in the great outdoors.