Jessica Naz Needs ‘Roadside Assistance’ While Wearing A Gorgeous Green Lingerie Set & Matching Garter Belt

Guess jeans girl Jessica Naz let it all hang out as she posed stranded on the side of the road for her latest photo shoot. The model showed off some skin as she sizzled in new Instagram snap on Tuesday night.

In the racy pic, Jessica looked hotter than ever as she opted for a gorgeous green lace lingerie set that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin. The bra featured thin straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

Her panties clung tightly to her curvy hips as she rocked a matching garter belt around her slender waist. The lingerie clipped to a pair of nude, thigh-high stockings, which accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also spotted in the photo.

Jessica posed in front of a white vehicle for the shot. She had the trunk open as she rested her booty on the car. She leaned forward and placed both of her hands on her knees while tilting her head upward and wearing a sultry expression on her face. In the background, bright sunlight can be seen streaming down a white building.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that she had pushed over one of her shoulders.

Jessica’s 491,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 220 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Sexiest lady on earth. Dream babe,” one follower stated.

“Omg you are amazing and the green highlights,” another wrote.

“She is the true definition of a goddess. Look at the body and those legs and that face. There’s no one more perfect alive,” a third person said.

“I’d slash my tires if you’d show up!” a fourth social media user quipped.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her flawless figure in her online uploads. She’s become known for filling her timeline with snaps of herself wearing sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a pair of sheer black panties that highlighted her backside and a matching bra. To date, that post has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 200 comments.