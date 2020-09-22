Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Curves In Tiny Bikini Top As She Licks Ice Cream Cone On Family Day Out

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her famous curves — not to mention her fashion-forward style — as she enjoyed an ice cream in a skimpy top during a family day out. On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a selection of fun images that included her half-sister Kendall Jenner and plenty of ice cream.

The eldest Kardashian sister wore a russet-colored strapless bikini top, which featured a large ring in the middle and showed off her ample curves and toned mid-section. She paired the piece with ’70s-style bell bottoms in a quirky zig-zag pattern. The red, orange, and white trousers matched her skimpy top perfectly. Kourtney wore brown sandals for the outing, while an under-sized brown handbag sat on the wall next to her. She completed the outfit with simple earrings and a watch, and left her long dark hair loose and straight. Sunglasses perched on her head to keep her hair out of her face.

In the first shot from the slideshow, Kourtney’s younger half-sister Kendall sat on a wall next to her in a similarly quirky ensemble. The supermodel sported a green and white jumpsuit for the day out, and teamed the eye-catching garment with silver sandals. She carried a white handbag tucked under her right arm.

Both of the celebrity sisters tucked into ice-cream in the first snap — Kourtney licked the treat from a cone while Kendall had opted for a carton. Kourtney geo-tagged the post in Sardinia, Italy.

This was just the first of nine images Kourtney shared in the multi-upload post. In the other shots, the reality star could be seen hanging out with two of her children she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5.

A number of Kourtney’s 101 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the cute vacation snaps.

“You guys are so CUTEEEE,” wrote one fan, who added a string of red heart emoji to their words.

“If u sent me your location I would come in 5 minutes,” contributed a particularly keen admirer.

“Hottest woman alive,” added a third, alongside two kissing-face emoji.

Kourtney’s post came after she shared a more revealing bikini shot with her fans, alongside her 19-year-old TikTok influencer friend Addison Rae. As The Inquisitr reported, the pair posed in a pool for the steamy photoshoot. Kourtney wore a skimpy nude-hued bikini as she frolicked in the water, while her pal rocked a black two-piece.