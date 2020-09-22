Nicole Thorne Displays Sizzling Curves In Black Bikini & Leopard-Print Cover-Up

Australian model Nicole Thorne is sharing more photos from her Whitsunday Islands vacation, and fans can’t seem to get enough of her sizzling posts. The 29-year-old took to Instagram this morning to upload three new snaps of herself in a revealing black bikini, leaving her admirers in awe of her phenomenal figure and killer curves.

The brunette bombshell rocked a triangle string two-piece from Fashion Nova that perfectly showcased her voluptuous assets thanks to its small, ruched cups and plunging neckline. The look highlighted her ample chest, fully baring her cleavage as well as teasing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. Likewise, the extremely high-cut bottoms exposed her hips and thighs. The item sported a scooped waistline that showed off her flat tummy and narrow sides that came up high on her waist, accentuating her hourglass silhouette.

The cleavage-baring bikini featured clear straps that kept the focus on the scanty bits of fabric covering her curves. Nicole paired the swimsuit with a chic leopard-print cover-up from the same brand, putting on a seductive display while modeling the eye-popping attire.

The smokeshow faced the camera with a smoldering gaze in the first photo, flashing her insane body through the open robe. The long-sleeved number brushed over her hip on one side, seemingly fluttering in the gentle breeze on the other. Nicole posed with one hand on her waist, flaunting her trim physique and chiseled pins as she put one leg in front of the other. Her hip was cocked and her plump lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression. Her long tresses tumbled down her shoulders, framing her décolletage. Fans could also notice Nicole’s recently acquired glowing tan, which the dark swimsuit beautifully emphasized.

The stunner turned her side to the camera in the second snap, baring her hip as she pulled the robe to the back. She held both hands in front of her body, covering the small front of her bikini bottoms. The pose made it seem like she wasn’t wearing anything below the waist, calling attention to her pert rear end. The pic also flaunted her sculpted midriff and revealed the tight fit of her meager top.

Nicole got playful in the final picture, which also captured her in profile. The dark-haired beauty tugged on her robe, unfolding the vividly-colored fabric as she tilted her head to the side. The pose spotlighted her tight abs and abundant cleavage, while also showing off her toned thighs.

The model posed poolside for the steamy shoot. She appeared to be on a spacious terrace, one decorated with gray stone floor tiles and a subtle teal color on the walls. She was standing with her back to a triple archway adorned with ornate columns and a turquoise mosaic top, which overlooked a tranquil pool. A luxuriant garden stretched in the far background, completing the stunning scenery.

Nicole made her caption all about her animal-print cover-up, leading one follower to dub her “leopard queen.” The hot look earned her a lot of appreciation from her online admirers, which took to the comments section to praise her jaw-dropping figure.

“Hottest body on the planet,” read one of the nearly 140 messages that amassed under her post in the first two hours, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“You look amazing,” agreed another Instagrammer, adding a collision emoji for emphasis.

“Love you so much [heart-eyes emoji] and leopard looks so awesome on you,” chimed in a third person.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous, Nicole!” wrote another smitten fan, leaving a trail of hearts for the Aussie beauty.