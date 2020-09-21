Shania Twain Rocks Curve-Hugging Dress While Posing On A Stump In Sultry Throwback

Shania Twain delighted her audience of 1.2 million with a sizzling throwback shot that saw her in a curve-hugging gown. The singer shared the image to her Instagram page on Sunday.

The wildly popular artist was photographed outside in the September 20 update. She stood on a massive tree stump that was rooted in a small body of water. The area behind Twain was filled with branches that could be seen on the surface of the water and a forest with a covering of tall trees. She bent one elbow and joined her hands together at the side of her hip as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. Twain looked breathtaking in a stylish black gown that perfectly suited her slender frame.

The number was made of a velvet material that perfectly flattered her body. It had a plunging V-neckline and thick straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The slinky, black garment draped over her hips and highlighted her trim waist and flat tummy. It flowed into a loose fit, with fabric that pooled around her feet and onto the stump.

Twain kept her accessories to a minimum, sporting only a small silver ring on her left hand. She styled her brunette tresses down with a deep side part and loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the image, the singer shared that her album, The Woman in Me, was liberating because it gave her the opportunity to express herself and immerse herself in songwriting. She also revealed that it helped her to be more confident in her opinions and point of view.

Fans were quick to flood Twain’s latest update with praise. It has amassed over 47,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in under 24 hours of going live. Several Instagrammers dropped a line to let Twain know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her beauty.

“I admire you deeply, you are a great woman! And a woman of great beauty… so stunning,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Your confidence shines through your amazing music @shaniatwainyou’ve helped so many people with your music. Including me,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“The best voice in the Country music at least for me, is my favorite Singer since the 90s,” another fan raved.

“So beautiful, the album and you my sweet Queen!” one more wrote, adding a few flame emoji.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Twain wowed in leather pants as she posed next to a beautiful white horse. That image attracted a ton of attention from fans, much like her most recent share.