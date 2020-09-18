Anna Katharina Puts On Busty Display In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Anna Katharina captured the attention of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, September 17, when she shared a series of photos in which she rocked a cleavage-baring ensemble that sent temperatures soaring.

The three shots included in the post featured the American model standing in front of a kitchen countertop. In all of them, she faced the camera while playing with different arm positions and facial expressions. For the first, Anna touched the front of her outfit while looking sideways at a point outside of the frame.

In the second, she placed her arms on the counter on either side as she glanced squarely at the onlooker with intense eyes and lips pressed. The last one showed Anna with her head slanted to the right as she allowed her lips to hang open. This time around, she placed her hands on her hips, drawing attention to her curvy lower body.

Anna rocked a figure-hugging dress that boasted a print displaying small flowers in shades of pink, yellow and green against a baby blue background. It had a low-cut neckline that bared her signature cleavage. The garment also featured a cut-out below the neckline, with a thin string tying in the middle of her chest. According to the tag, her outfit was from House of CB.

Anna captioned the photos with a teasing message about having to do the dishes. She also credited the photographer known as Dreamstate.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 26,800 likes and upwards of 485 comments. Her fans used the comments section to interact with her caption while gushing over Anna’s outfit, beauty and sex appeal.

“That dress is gorgeous and you look amazing in it! Imagine coming home from a hard day and seeing this,” one user wrote.

“I love these shots…and I love that dress. I think the person wearing it makes it though!” replied another admirer.

“Wow! If I’d come home to that with nothing on the counter besides you, holy sh*t!” a third user chimed in.

“Now that’s wifey material [heart-eyes emoji] [OK hand sign] perfect,” a fourth one added.

Anna shares a mix of content to her Instagram feed that keeps her fans coming back. Earlier this week, she uploaded a two-picture slideshow of herself at the gym, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She was captured in profile in front of a mirror, which gave the viewer a near 360-degree view of the model. She wore a light gray crop top with a plunging neckline and a pair of skintight leggings in a darker shade of gray.