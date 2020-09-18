‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Shows Off Plump Lips In Stunning New Pic

Sports Illustrated’s “curviest model” Hunter McGrady showed off her plump lips in a stunning new photograph shared with Instagram. The stunning close-up shot thrilled her 694,000 followers, who liked the image over 10,000 times.

Hunter looked directly at the camera in the close-up selfie and connected to her followers with her eyes. The model has used this technique in many other self-taken pics she has shared as well, one which can be seen by clicking here.

In this new image. Hunter wore a fall-inspired plaid shirt designed to show off a woman’s best assets. The garment featured red and pink tones on a dark blue background. The shirt had no collar. Rather, the design incorporated a V-neckline that lay flatter on the body than a traditional button-up shirt with some buttons worn unfastened.

The garment had three-quarter sleeves, which flattered her arms and still allowed for freedom of movement. It appeared to have some slight ruching on the shoulders, an interesting style detail that gave off vibes from the 1980s.

Hunter pursed her lips slightly in the snap, allowing them to appear even fuller than ever in the photograph.

She wore her long, blond tresses loose and full. They were fashioned into big, soft waves that surrounded her hairline and fell down over her shoulders. Hunter raised her right hand and placed it atop her head. She pushed some of her hair upward, making it appear even fuller and giving it a slight pouf.

Her roots and overall color appeared to be darker than her usual light blond hue.

The model has been quite active on social media. She recently shared images where she displayed some clothing from her QVC fashion like All Worthy and one pic where she was on her knees in the sea for a Sports Illustrated photo shoot. In this post, she also encouraged her followers to vote on Election Day.

Hunter’s fans loved the chance to get a good look at her high cheekbones, naturally full lips, and mane of hair, and they used the comments section of the post to express their feelings.

“Loving everything about this entire look, come now, how are you so gorgeous,” remarked one follower.

“The hair, too, tho. My plan is also darker for Fall as well,” wrote a second fan.

“You are My dream beauty. I love you,” commented a third Instagram user.

“Owned by your charming natural beauty and elegance always,” stated a fourth fan.