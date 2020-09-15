Meg Kylie Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Turquoise Lace Lingerie: ‘Blues Clues’

Meg Kylie shared two new snaps with her Instagram followers today that made her fans extremely happy. In her most recent post, the Aussie bombshell showcased her killer figure in turquoise lingerie as she posed outdoors.

Meg wore an ultra-revealing bra-and-panties combo that allowed her to flaunt her fit physique and voluptuous assets. The bra boasted classic balconette cups with a scalloped hem made of sheer fabric with intricate lace detailing. It had a plunging neckline that let her display an ample amount of her décolletage. The underwire structure pushed her bust-up, which made her cleavage look prominent. The straps clung to her toned shoulders for support, accentuating her lean arms.

The babe sported matching undies that were also made of the same sheer, lacy fabric as the top. The edges of the undergarment were scalloped, especially along the waistband. The style helped highlight her flat stomach and abs. The piece also featured high-cuts that showcased plenty of skin.

Meg was snapped at the balcony in her scanty intimates. The views showed the ocean, yachts, and the blue sky. In the first pic, she sat on a cushioned seat, leaning to the side. The hottie raised her right hand and placed it on top of her head as she gazed down at the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

In the second photo, Meg slightly changed her stance. Her left leg was seen in the shot, and it was bent. She slightly angled her body to the side as she looked at the sky. The bright glare of the sun lighted up her flawless skin, making it glow.

Meg wore her brown locks in a center part and tied its long strands into a low bun, keeping all the hair away from her face and body. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings that suited her nicely.

Meg wrote a short caption about her new set. She also shared that the lingerie was from Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand in the post.

As of this writing, the latest share has garnered more than 13,000 likes and upward of 90 comments. A lot of her online admirers dropped compliments about her sexy body. Several other fans were left speechless, opting instead to use a string emoji to express their thoughts.

“I am starting to think blue is your best color!” a follower commented.

“Incredible beauty! You are so hot and so gorgeous. I love your skin, too!” gushed another admirer.

“Amazing snaps you got there. I wish to meet you one day,” added a third fan.