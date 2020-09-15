Amber Fields Displays Her Sideboob In A Neon Yellow Thong Bodysuit With Fishnet Tights

Busty brunette Amber Fields displayed her curves in a revealing outfit for her latest Instagram snap on Tuesday morning. The model showed some skin as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was eagerly awaiting the opening of nightclubs.

In the sexy snap, Amber looked smoking hot as she opted for a neon yellow bodysuit. The garment featured thin straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as a daring cut on the side that exposed her sideboob. The back was also open to show off even more skin.

The outfit clung snugly around her tiny waist and featured a thong bottom that exposed her round booty. She added a pair of black fishnet stockings to complete the eye-popping look.

Amber stood on a busy street at night for the shot. She posed with her backside toward the camera and her hip pushed to the side slightly. She had her arms pulled in tightly to her chest and looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face. In the background, some neon lights could be seen as cars drove with their headlights on.

She wore her long hair parted to the side. The dark locks were styled in straight strands that brushed over her back and were pushed over one of her shoulders.

Amber has amassed more than 727,000-plus followers on the social media platform. Many of her supporters didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the snap by clicking the like button more than 1,500 times within the first 49 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 30 remarks about the post during that time.

“Love the fishnet,” one follower declared.

“You look so cute in neon,” another gushed.

“Nice view,” a third social media user wrote.

“This is one amazing photo of you. You look happy and sexy and cute all rolled into one perfect package,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock scanty outfits in her pics. She’s often seen posing in sexy bathing suits, plunging tops, and racy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber piqued the interest of her followers earlier this year when she sported a tiny white tank top that laced in the front and a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 13,000 likes and over 380 comments.