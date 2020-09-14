Salma Hayek, 54, Wears ‘Sexiness’ On Her Chest While Posing With Environmentally-Friendly Designer Bag

Salma kept it casual with her Gucci design.

Salma Hayek is confident enough with her sex symbol status that she can wear it on her chest. On Monday, the 54-year-old actress blessed her followers’ Instagram feeds with a photo of a look that celebrated her good looks. Salma kept it casual in a T-shirt, but the garment was from a luxury label.

Her top was pink, and it had “Gucci Sexiness” printed on it in large black letters. The glossy words were located right over Salma’s busty chest, and she didn’t shy away from showing off her curves. She appeared to embrace the unabashed declaration of attractiveness by jutting her chest out and arching her back. She also made the baggy garment somewhat formfitting by wearing it tightly tucked into her black jeans. Her pants were skintight, which also helped to showcase her hourglass figure.

Salma posed in profile and stood with her left leg stepped forward. Her stance added to the air of confidence that she exuded. She also tilted her chin up high and seductively parted her full lips.

The actress’ thick brunette hair was styled in loose waves. A deep side part over one eye gave it a touch of old Hollywood glamour. Salma’s oversize sunglasses had a similar vibe. They featured dark gradient lenses and vivid blue frames with a square silhouette. She completed her look with a pair of elegant silver dangle earrings, a bright blue cocktail ring that matched her shades, and her massive diamond wedding rings.

The Frida star carried a large Gucci tote on her right arm. The bag was black with hard handles. It featured the fashion label’s “GG” monogram motif all over. In the center of the tote, there was a round leather tag with the designer’s name embroidered on it in gold.

In the caption of her post, Salma revealed that the tote was from the Gucci Off The Grid collection, which consists of items made with the environment in mind. She wrote that some of the materials used to craft her purse included plastic from recycled bottles and other scraps that would otherwise threaten marine life or end up in landfills.

Salma’s posh but casual look was a hit with her followers, who used the comments section of her post to share their admiration for her.

“You always look so good. I wish I could!!! And that bag is simply amazing,” one fan wrote.

“OMG, my dream bag, perfect match for the worlds greatest actress!!!” gushed another admirer.

“You don’t need a shirt to let us know that you are sexy!” a third fan said.

Last month, Salma proved that the message above was true with a stunning photo that showed her sipping coffee in a bikini.