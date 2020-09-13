Stassie Karanikolaou Sizzles In A Tube Top In New Instagram Post

Stassie Karanikolaou tantalized her 9.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent update on the platform, which she shared on Saturday, September 12. In the two-photo set, the model and Kylie Jenner’s best friend posed in a strapless top and skintight pants that showed off her derriere.

The garment stretched across her chest, accentuating her buxom bust. The tiniest hint of cleavage peeked out above the top. Straps criss-crossed their way down Stassie’s abdomen, showcasing her tanned, toned, and taut midriff. She wore black pants that dipped low on her stomach but rode up high on her hips, flaunting her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Stassie wore her chocolate-colored locks parted in the middle. They tumbled down her back and shoulder in long, voluminous waves that reached her waist.

As for her jewelry, Stassie opted to accessorize with hoop earrings, her ever-present gold Cartier “Love” bracelet, and a blinged-out silver necklace.

In the first photo, Stassie leaned against a chair. She sat upright, giving the camera some serious bedroom eyes. Her plump pout was formed in a straight line. She arched her back, which made her booty pop.

Stassie rocked a similar pose in the second shot, only this time wearing a softer look on her face. Where in the first picture she tilted her chin downwards, in this image, she tilted her face upwards.

Stassie’s millions of followers were quick to hop in the comments section of the post, eager to shower her with compliments and praise for her latest look on the social media platform.

“You look so good,” shared one fan, punctuating their message with a smiley face.

“OMG,” replied a second person in all-caps, following up their comment with three heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous,” simply wrote a third social media user, including a crown emoticon for emphasis.

“Like what!??” declared a fourth person, adding two flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram update racked up more than 436,000 likes and received over 1,500 comments.

As fans know, Stassie’s Instagram feed is chock-full of sultry images of her modeling various scantily-clad ensembles. Whether she’s posing in lingerie, hip-hugging bodysuits, or sexy swimwear, Stassie shows off her fit figure in a wide range of outfits.

One of her most recent posts featured her wearing a black bikini while she posed in the bright sunshine. The picture depicted Stassie walking up a flight of stairs while tugging seductively on the bathing suit bottoms, making the photo even more racy.