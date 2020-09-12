Bri Teresi Wears Nothing But Crotchless Fishnets In Provocative Topless Pics

Maxim hottie Bri Teresi served up a seriously provocative look in her latest Instagram upload, going topless before the camera with nothing but her hand to censor her bare chest. The model and influencer wore nothing but crotchless fishnets in the steamy double update, ditching her underwear and showing off her sizzling curves as she posed seductively with her back to a wall.

The cream-colored backdrop almost matched Bri’s honeyed tan, making her lingerie stand out even more. The pics were shot in golden lighting that accentuated her all-over glow, lending a sexy sheen to her supple skin. The gorgeous Guess girl called even more attention to her fair complexion with a ruby red lipstick. Likewise, her blond tresses seemed even more brilliant in the warm light, and were swept to the side, brushing over her temple and cheek and drawing the eye to her striking facial features.

Bri peered directly into the lens in the first snap, slightly parting her lips in a sultry expression. She held one arm across her bosom, arching her wrist with an elegant gesture that exposed her cleavage while also ensuring that both nipples were covered. Her other arm stretched down her lover body, covering her modesty.

The tights featured massive cutouts on the sides, baring her hips and thighs. The wide waistband rose just below her belly button, highlighting her midriff and emphasizing her taut, yet curvaceous figure. Bri crossed her legs and bent her waist, flaunting her flexibility and toned midsection. The picture was cropped at the knee, teasing her chiseled pins and keeping the focus on her hourglass frame.

A swipe to the next slide saw the 25-year-old turning her gaze to the side as she cocked her hip and delicately raised her knee. The pose granted a better view of her discreet drop-down earring, which added chic and femininity to the risqué look.

Bri captioned the scorching post with a heart, crediting professional photographer Jentrie Bentley for the eye-popping shots. She invited her audience to choose their favorite pic among the two, reeling in a lot of response from her eager admirers.

“Absolutely breathtaking!! You are the Queen of my wildest dreams!!!” gushed one Instagram user, leaving a trail of hearts for the stunning blonde.

“This is so Friggin hot. You need to do more [photoshoots] like this,” opined a second person.

Fellow models also took notice of the smoking-hot pics, complimenting Bri in the comments.

“Wow so hot,” wrote Dajana Gudić, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Insane,” chimed in Khloe Terae, who prefaced her comment with five fire emoji.

Shared with fans Friday night, the photos were a major hit, racking up more than 14,300 likes in the span of 16 hours. The racy look brought also followers to the comments section by the masses, garnering 437 messages overnight.