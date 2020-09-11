Abby Dowse Puts On A Leggy Display In An Asymmetrical Black Dress With A Thigh-High Slit

Abby Dowse traded in her bikinis and lingerie for a gorgeous dress in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change. The model debuted the breathtaking look in a new post to her page on Friday.

The Aussie hottie was seen in her bedroom in the September 11 addition to her page. She sat on the edge of a white chair in front of a mirror and rested one hand on top of its plush cushion while stretching her lean legs out in front of her. She held her iPhone in her other hand and averted her gaze to its screen, ensuring that she would capture the photo at the perfect angle.

Abby looked stunning in a stylish black gown from Abigail’s Bridal Boutique that perfectly suited her killer curves. The number was made of a semi-sheer mesh material with fringe and rhinestone embellishments and featured an asymmetrical neckline with a single long sleeve that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. She also wore a solid black slip underneath that fell low down her chest, teasing a glimpse of cleavage as she posed for the camera.

The garment proceeded to cinch in at Abby’s hips, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection. It flowed out into a floor-length skirt with a daring thigh-high slit that brought a sexy and edgy element to the look. The dramatic opening reached all the way up to the top of the model’s toned thighs, exposing one of her long, toned legs in its entirety.

Abby completed her look with a pair of strappy gold sandals, while a thin chain bracelet and cross necklace gave it another hint of bling. She styled her platinum locks down in a deep side part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and down to her chest.

Fans were quick to shower the beauty’s latest social media appearance with some love. It has amassed nearly 4,000 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments.

“This dress is absolutely amazing,” one person wrote.

“You look divine, babe,” praised another fan.

“Beautiful dress on a beautiful lady…I know who everyone will be looking at,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow, you’re gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

Whether she’s dolled up for a night out or stripped down to the bare essentials, Abby always seems to impress her fans with her stunning ensembles. Recently, the model went full bombshell in a set of strappy black lingerie that left very little to the imagination. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 40,000 likes and 744 comments to date.