Wendy William's Divorce Judge Orders Her Guardian to Disclose Financial Records to Ex Kevin Hunter

After Kevin Hunter had an affair and fathered a child with a different woman, Wendy Williams filed for divorce from him in 2019. The couple were married for almost 20 years and share a son named Kevin Jr. In the couples ongoing divorce hearings Hunter has alleged that Sabrina Morrissey, who, fearing exposure for allegedly embezzling his ex-wife's money, acquired guardianship of Williams in 2022 as a result of her deteriorating health, was deliberately hiding the TV personality's financial documents.

As per The US Sun, Judge Michael Katz reprimanded Morrissey over the issue and stated that until Williams gave her ex-husband access to the financial information, there would be no resolution over Hunter's divorce payments. "It's difficult for the parties, but also because of the physical, mental health, and financial issues, it's difficult for both parties, and both parties need to have this resolved. I think this case needs to go to arbitration, but Mr. Hunter needs discovery."

Wendy Williams' guardian wants her ex-husband Kevin Hunter to cough up the coins!



Sabrina Morrissey, Wendy's guardian, filed a suit demanding Kevin pay back $112K in overpaid alimony as a violation of their marital settlement agreement.#DishFam, should he pay up? #dishnation pic.twitter.com/ZHPlLQN7Z9 — Dish Nation (@DishNation) April 22, 2024

"I know this is a difficult case for a lot of different reasons," Katz stated during the hearing. "Ms. Morrissey has given me no reason for stopping the payments. If Ms. Morrissey had tried to modify the records, that would be different," the television producer claimed on the other hand. "I'm not just concerned about the money; she's come in and swooped in and depleted the account in that time,"

Kevin further claimed. "This has become a real travesty." The judge stated further chastising Morrissey, "Clearly, this can’t settle because the parties are in the dark." William's guardian defended herself, replying, "I’ve done what I can do under the New York court, but it’s very difficult to put out stuff that’s supposed to be private." "People won’t settle if they don’t have all the info, so I don’t know why they don’t have information," the judge fired back.

then voiced his dissatisfaction with the state of affairs and asserted that his former partner had money in the bank to continue paying the agreed-upon monthly maintenance after their divorce. "Whatever she signed made $500,000 plus. Meanwhile, Ms. Morrissey is telling me there is no money, but everyone’s wearing all the finest in the production. She’s clearly very in tune with production as she’s been signing off on it," Hunter alleged.

Judge Katz scolded William's guardian, "I don't know anything about that, but it seems to be that you have the consent of [Wendy] to get this resolved, and if Mr. Hunter was only offered two months of statements, it behooves him to know what's out there and to give what's been asked." "An arbitrator will decide if there was a breach [of Kevin and Wendy's marital settlement agreement], and then if there was, we need discovery to see any damages," he said. Williams confessed in her latest Lifetime docuseries, "I have no money. And let me tell you something: if it happens to me, it can happen to you."

"The reality is that there is no more money," William's mediator told Hunter and his team during a meeting in December, according to a source close to the 2022 mediation negotiations. Despite the mediator's assertion on Wendy's financial situation, "no evidence was presented to them to substantiate the claim" that the former host of Wendy Williams Show is impoverished, according to a source with knowledge of the talks.