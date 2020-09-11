Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Her Buxom Attributes In Booty Shorts & Tiny Top

Model and influencer Katya Henry proved once again with her latest Instagram update that she doesn’t have to bare all to impress her 7.6 million followers. In her Friday, September 11 post, the 26-year-old fitness aficionado managed to bring the heat on her social media while wearing a tight pair of booty shorts and a tiny top that largely covered her killer curves, but still managed to emphasize them to great effect.

In the accompanying caption, Henry reaffirmed the fact that she takes pride in her various bodily rolls and doesn’t bat an eyelash at the appearance of cellulite, either. If the activity in the post’s comment thread was any indication, her fans were fully on-board with her body-positive perception.

As of this writing, nearly 300 replies had been left, many of which were declarations of love and appreciation for the model’s famously ample and buxom attributes.

“We love everything about your body too,” raved one user.

“Something to chew on,” joked another smitten fan.

“You look amazing,” added a third admirer. “Very beautiful.”

“How does it feel to be this bomb, sis?” asked another impressed commenter.

The Workouts By Katya proprietor was making a pre-workout drink in the shot, which documented her voluptuous physique from her head on down to her notoriously thick thighs. As she did so, she peered downward with her dark eyes and parted her full, pink lips. When the picture was snapped, Henry appeared to be licking her upper lip in anticipation of her peach-flavored beverage.

Henry’s lengthy dark locks flowed out from a middle part and extended down to her bustline, draping over her shoulders and ample bosom in the process. Her perky assets were pleasantly emphasized by a black sports top that conformed to her breasts’ curvature and also allowed for a sizable display of her cleavage.

Just below the garment, her exposed midriff and pierced navel eventually gave way to her shorts, which were covered with a series of black and gray horizontal stripes. The skintight bottom clung tightly to her waist, hips and booty, spotlighting her incredible thickness along the way. At the lower edge of the photo frame, her large thighs further enhanced the exhibition of her curvaceous figure.

Although Henry’s latest offering served as an advertisement for the aforementioned dietary supplement, her fans didn’t seem to mind as they double-tapped the photo update to the tune of 30,000-plus likes in just 30 minutes.

Just a few days before serving up her latest dose of Instagram eye candy, Henry also stunned in a photo update that showed her flashing her plump booty in a string bikini while having a picnic on the beach.